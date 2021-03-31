Ministry of Defense announces commanders’ departure from the three Armed Forces

by João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – In a meeting on Tuesday morning, the 30th, the commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force delivered the cargo to the newly appointed Minister of Defense, Walter Braga Netto, as the Ministry of Defense officially announced. The fact is unprecedented in the country’s recent history. Faced with the movement of the three commanders of the Armed Forces to make positions available in solidarity with former Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva, President Jair Bolsonaro anticipated and determined changes in the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Since the promulgation of the 1988 Constitution, no president of the Republic has interfered with the Armed Forces in the way that Bolsonaro did. The president intended to replace only the army commander, Edson Leal Pujol, from whom he demanded an attitude of political alignment with the government. But the commanders of the Navy, Ilques Barbosa Júnior, and of the Air Force, Antônio Carlos Moretti Bermudez, sympathized with Pujol and also chose to leave.

Behind the resignation of the defense minister, Azevedo e Silva, would be the dissatisfaction of President Jair Bolsonaro with the army commander, Edson Pujol. Pujol has always been strict in his defense that the army should not and cannot make political statements, neither support nor criticism of governments, and that active military personnel should not enter politics.

Vice President Hamilton Mourão defended that the new commanders of the Armed Forces be chosen respecting the criterion of seniority among the most senior officers of the Army, Navy and Air Force. However, President Bolsonaro does not usually follow these rites, as has been derived on other occasions. The vice president also minimized the exchange at the posts, saying the commanders have no mandate and his appointment is the prerogative of President Jair Bolsonaro.

BRASILE. SCONTRO CON BOLSONARO, SI DIMETTONO CAPI FORZE ARMATE

di João Marcelo

SAN PAOLO – In Brasile i comandanti di Esercito, Marina e Aeronautica hanno rimesso i loro incarichi nelle mani del neo-ministro della Difesa, Walter Braga Netto, appena nominato: lo ha reso noto lo stesso dicastero, confermando così uno sviluppo senza precedenti nella storia recente del Paese. Di fronte alla possibilità che i massimi dirigenti delle forze armate decidessero di fare un passo indietro in solidarietà con l’ex ministro della Difesa, Fernando Azevedo e Silva, il presidente Jair Bolsonaro ha deciso di anticipare le mosse e ha determinato cambiamenti nei vertici delle forze armate.

Dalla promulgazione della Costituzione del 1988, nessun presidente della Repubblica aveva interferito con le questioni militari come ha fatto Bolsonaro. Il capo di Stato intendeva sostituire solo il capo dell’Esercito, Edson Leal Pujol, al quale aveva chiesto una posizione allineata con il governo. I comandanti di Marina e Aviazione, però, rispettivamente Ilques Barbosa Junior e Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez, hanno solidarizzato con Pujol e hanno deciso di dimettersi.

Dietro alle dimissioni del ministro della Difesa, Azevedo e Silva, ci sarebbe l’insoddisfazione di Bolsonaro rispetto a Pujol. Il comandante dell’Esercito ha sempre sottolineato che le forze armate non devono e non possono fare dichiarazioni politiche, né di appoggio né di critica al governo, e che i militari non devono entrare in politica.

Il vice-presidente Hamilton Mourao ha sostenuto la tesi che i comandanti delle Forze armate devono essere scelti rispettando il criterio di anzianità tra gli ufficiali più alti in grado dei tre comparti. Bolsonaro però non è solito seguire queste consuetudini, come già dimostrato in altre occasioni. Mourao ha anche minimizzato l’impatto di questo cambiamento ai vertici, affermando che i comandanti non hanno mandato dato che questo è una prerogativa del presidente.

MINISTÉRIO DA DEFESA ANUNCIA SAÍDA DE COMANDANTES DAS TRÊS FORÇAS ARMADAS

por João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – Em reunião na manhã desta terça-feira, dia 30, os comandantes do Exército, da Marinha e da Aeronáutica entregaram os cargos ao recém-nomeado ministro da Defesa, Walter Braga Netto, como divulgou oficialmente o Ministério da Defesa. O fato não tem precedentes na história recente do país. Diante do movimento dos três comandantes das Forças Armadas de colocar os cargos à disposição em solidariedade ao ex-ministro da Defesa Fernando Azevedo e Silva, o presidente Jair Bolsonaro se antecipou e determinou as trocas no Exército, na Marinha e na Aeronáutica.

Desde a promulgação da Constituição de 1988, nenhum presidente da República interferiu nas Forças Armadas da forma que fez Bolsonaro. O presidente pretendia substituir apenas o comandante do Exército, Edson Leal Pujol, de quem cobrava uma atitude de alinhamento político com o governo. Mas os comandantes da Marinha, Ilques Barbosa Júnior, e da Aeronáutica, Antônio Carlos Moretti Bermudez, se solidarizaram com Pujol e também optaram por sair.

Por trás da demissão do ministro da defesa, Azevedo e Silva, estaria uma insatisfação do presidente Jair Bolsonaro com o comandante do Exército, Edson Pujol. Pujol sempre foi rígido na defesa de que o exército não deve e não pode fazer declarações políticas, nem de apoio nem de críticas a governos e que militares da ativa não devem entrar na política.

O vice-presidente Hamilton Mourão defendeu que os novos comandantes das Forças Armadas sejam escolhidos respeitando o critério de antiguidade entre os oficiais mais graduados do Exército, Marinha e Aeronáutica. Entretanto, o presidente Bolsonaro não costuma seguir esses ritos, como já foi demonstrado em outras ocasiões. O vice-presidente também minimizou a troca nos postos, dizendo que os comandantes não têm mandato e sua nomeação é prerrogativa do presidente Jair Bolsonaro.