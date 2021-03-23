Bolsonaro criticizes more restrictive measures to combat the pandemic

By João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – President Jair Bolsonaro again criticized the governors who are adopting more restrictive measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, the 21st. Bolsonaro met with supporters in front of the Palácio da Alvorada, the official residence of the President of the Republic, to celebrate his 66 years. The president cut a cake and heard “Congratulations to You” from his followers. Beside the first lady, Michelle, she was almost always wearing a mask, something unusual for a few weeks.

Without directly mentioning the governors and mayors, Bolsonaro said in his speech that they are “stretching the rope” and that he will do everything, within the limits of the constitution, to protect the people. “You can trust us, you gave me that vote of confidence. As long as I am president only God takes me out of here, I will be with you “, said the president.

During the speech, Jair Bolsonaro spoke about the Armed Forces “for democracy and freedom” when addressing the restrictive measures implemented by some authorities. “Some tyrants or tyrants deprive the freedom of many of you, our army is olive green, but so are you. Count on the Armed Forces for democracy and freedom “, he said.

The president also said that he has received requests from the population to return to work. “What the people ask me most is: I want to work. Work dignifies men and women, nobody wants to live in favor of the State. We are going to win the battle. We are on the right side and on the good side, we do not want to dive into the socialism, where the people go to misery, to all or nothing”.

Brazil is experiencing the worst phase of the pandemic since its inception. Officials and experts from around the country warn of a possible collapse of the health system and that more restrictive measures would have to be taken to contain the spread of the virus. In the state of Rio Grande do Sul there are no more available ICU beds and the state has been operating at maximum capacity for 20 days.

BOLSONARO CONTRO I GOVERNATORI ‘TIRANNI’: “BASTA LOCKDOWN“

Di João Marcelo

SAN PAOLO DEL BRASILE – Il presidente Jair Bolsonaro ha nuovamente criticato i governatori che stanno adottando misure più restrittive per combattere la pandemia di Covid-19. Domenica il capo di Stato brasiliano ha incontrato i sostenitori davanti al Palacio da Alvorada, dove ha sede la residenza ufficiale del presidente della Repubblica, per festeggiare i suoi 66 anni. Bolsonaro ha tagliato la torta, mentre gli invitati intonavano ‘Parabens pra Voce’, “tanti auguri a te”. Accanto a lui, la first lady Michelle, con indosso una mascherina, una cosa insolita nelle ultime settimane.



Senza menzionare direttamente governatori e sindaci, Bolsonaro ha detto nel suo intervento che stanno “tirando la corda” e che farà di tutto, nei limiti della Costituzione, per proteggere i cittadini. “Potete fidarvi di noi, mi avete dato quel voto di fiducia. Finché sarò presidente, solo Dio mi porterà fuori di qui, sarò con voi”, ha detto il presidente. Durante il discorso, Bolsonaro ha parlato delle Forze armate “per la democrazia e la libertà” affrontando le misure restrittive messe in atto da alcune autorità. “Alcuni tiranni tolgono la libertà a molti di voi, il nostro esercito è verde oliva, ma lo siete anche voi” ha detto il presidente. “Contate sulle forze armate per la democrazia e la libertà”.



Bolsonaro ha anche detto di aver ricevuto richieste dalla popolazione di poter tornare a lavorare. “Quello che la gente mi chiede di più è: voglio lavorare. Il lavoro rende uomini e donne dignitosi, nessuno vuole vivere dei favori che gli fa lo Stato. Vinceremo questa battaglia. Siamo dalla parte giusta e dalla parte buona, non vogliamo sprofondare nel socialismo, dove la gente finisce in miseria. O tutto o niente”. Il Brasile sta vivendo la fase peggiore della pandemia dal suo inizio. Funzionari ed esperti di tutto il Paese avvertono di un possibile collasso del sistema sanitario e che dovrebbero essere prese misure più restrittive per contenere la diffusione del virus. Nello Stato di Rio Grande do Sul, ad esempio, non ci sono più posti letto disponibili in terapia intensiva e si lavora al massimo delle capacità da ormai 20 giorni.

BOLSONARO CRITICA MEDIDAS MAIS RESTRITIVAS DO COMBATE À PANDEMIA E CHAMA DE TIRANOS OS GOVERNADORES QUE ESTÃO ADOTANDO

Por João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – O presidente Jair Bolsonaro voltou a criticar os governadores que estão adotando medidas mais restritivas no combate à pandemia de COVID-19 no domingo, dia 21. Bolsonaro se encontrou com apoiadores em frente ao Palácio da Alvorada, residência oficial do presidente da República, para celebrar os seus 66 anos. O presidente cortou um bolo e ouviu “Parabéns pra Você” dos seguidores. Ao lado da primeira-dama, Michelle, ficou quase o tempo todo de máscara, algo incomum há algumas semanas.

Sem citar diretamente os governadores e prefeitos, Bolsonaro disse em seu discurso que estão “esticando a corda” e que ele irá fazer de tudo, dentro dos limites da constituição, para proteger o povo. “Podem confiar na gente, vocês me deram esse voto de confiança. Enquanto eu for presidente só Deus me tira daqui, eu estarei com vocês”, disse o presidente.

Durante o discurso, o Jair Bolsonaro falou sobre as Forças Armadas “pela democracia e pela liberdade” ao abordar as medidas restritivas implementadas por algumas autoridades. “Alguns tiranetes ou tiranos tolhem a liberdade de muitos de vocês, o nosso exército é o verde oliva, mas também são vocês. Contem com as Forças Armadas pela democracia e pela liberdade”, pronunciou.

O presidente ainda afirmou que tem recebido pedidos da população para o retorno ao trabalho. “O que o povo mais me pede é: eu quero trabalhar. O trabalho dignifica o homem e a mulher, ninguém quer viver de favor do Estado. Vamos vencer a batalha. Estamos do lado certo e do lado do bem, não queremos mergulhar no socialismo, onde o povo vai à miséria, ao tudo ou nada”.

O Brasil está vivendo a pior fase da pandemia desde o seu início. Autoridades e especialistas do país todo alertam para um possível colapso do sistema de saúde e que medidas mais restritivas sejam adotadas para conter a disseminação do vírus. No estado do Rio Grande do Sul já não existem mais leitos de UTI disponíveis e o estado opera acima da capacidade máxima há 20 dias.