Bolsonaro delivers list of 35 priority projects to the Federal Government

by João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – President Jair Bolsonaro (without party) received last Wednesday, February 3, the new elected presidents of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (Democrats – DEM-MG) and of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (party progressive – PP-AL), for a meeting at the Planalto Palace, seat of the federal government. This was the first meeting between Bolsonaro and parliamentarians after Congressional elections. Both had the support of the president. At the meeting, Bolsonaro presented 35 projects that he would like to be approved by the National Congress later this year.

The document includes projects such as tax reform, administrative reform, privatization of Eletrobrás, mining in indigenous lands, expansion of the possession of weapons, revision of the drug law, among others.

“It is a great satisfaction to receive the new president of the Chamber and the new president of the Senate. We exchange impressions. That dialogue did not start today. It started earlier, during campaigns. We present a suggested agenda. And you can be absolutely sure: the climate is the best possible ”, declared the president shortly after the meeting. Although the list was organized into themes, Bolsonaro indicated 20 projects that are a priority for processing in the Chamber and another 15 that the government believes are a priority in the Senate.

The document was prepared by the Government Secretariat, led by Minister Luiz Eduardo Ramos, and was divided into short-term guidelines, guidelines for resuming investments and customs guidelines. The latter with the purpose of pleasing the ideological wing and also loyal supporters of Bolsonarism

On the same day, during the opening session of the legislative year in the National Congress, Bolsonaro was called genocidal by opponents of his government in the face of the Federal Government’s performance in relation to the pandemic and the number of deaths due to Covid-19. Brazil has already surpassed 220 thousand deaths by the new Coronavirus. In response, the president’s supporters retorted, calling it a myth, the way in which the president’s supporters refer to him.

BOLSONARO ALLE CAMERE: ORA 35 RIFORME ENTRO L’ANNO

di João Marcelo

Trentacinque progetti di riforma sono stati al centro di un incontro a Palazzo Planalto, la sede del governo federale, tra il capo dello Stato Jair Bolsonaro e i nuovi presidenti eletti di Senato e Camera, rispettivamente, Rodrigo Pacheco, dei Democratici, e Arthur Lira, del Partito progressista. Si è trattato del primo incontro tra Bolsonaro e i due leader del parlamento dopo il voto al Congresso nacional. Entrambi hanno ricevuto il sostegno del presidente. Durante i colloqui, che si sono tenuti mercoledì, Bolsonaro ha presentato i progetti di riforma sottolineando che spera siano approvati dai parlamentari entro l’anno. Tra le proposte, la riforma fiscale, la riforma amministrativa, la privatizzazione di Eletrobras – azienda mineraria attiva nei territori delle comunità native -, una proroga per il possesso di armi e la revisione della legge sugli stupefacenti.

“È una grande soddisfazione ricevere i nuovi presidenti di Camera e Senato” ha dichiarato il capo dello Stato al termine dell’incontro. “Ci siamo scambiati delle impressioni, ma il dialogo non è cominciato oggi ma tempo fa, in campagna elettorale. Potete essere assolutamente certi del fatto che il clima tra noi è dei migliori”. Nella lunga lista di proposte, organizzata per aree tematiche, Bolsonaro ha indicato 20 progetti prioritari per la Camera e altri 15 per il Senato. Il documento è stato redatto dalla segreteria del governo, guidata dal ministro Luiz Eduardo Ramos, e si articola in linee guida a breve termine, per la ripresa degli investimenti e per i servizi doganali.

Sempre in settimana, durante la sessione di apertura dell’anno legislativo al Congresso nacional, Bolsonaro è stato chiamato “genocida” da alcuni parlamentari d’opposizione, che lo accusano di una cattiva gestione della pandemia di Covid-19 e di un alto numero di decessi. Il Brasile ha superato i 220.000 morti per o con nuovo coronavirus. In risposta alle accuse, in parlamento i sostenitori del presidente hanno urlato che Bolsonaro e’ “un mito”: un termine, questo, in uso tra gli alleati del presidente.

BOLSONARO ENTREGA LISTA COM 35 PROJETOS PRIORITÁRIOS PARA O GOVERNO FEDERAL

por João Marcelo

SÃO PAULO – O presidente Jair Bolsonaro (sem partido) recebeu na última quarta-feira, dia 3 de fevereiro, os novos presidentes eleitos do Senado Federal, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG) e da Câmara dos Deputados, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), para uma reunião no Palácio do Planalto, sede do governo federal. Esse foi o primeiro encontro entre Bolsonaro e os parlamentares após as eleições no Congresso. Ambos tiveram o apoio do presidente. Na reunião, Bolsonaro apresentou 35 projetos que gostaria que fossem aprovados no Congresso Nacional ainda este ano.

O documento inclui projetos como reforma tributária, reforma administrativa, privatização da Eletrobrás, mineração em terras indígenas, ampliação do porte de armas, revisão da lei de drogas, entre outros.

“É uma satisfação muito grande receber o novo presidente da Câmara e o novo presidente do Senado. Trocamos impressões. Esse diálogo não começou hoje. Começou antes, durante as campanhas. Apresentamos uma sugestão de pautas. E podem ter uma certeza absoluta: o clima é o melhor possível”, declarou o presidente logo após a reunião.

Apesar de a lista ter sido organizada em temas, Bolsonaro indicou 20 projetos que são prioritários para tramitação na Câmara e outros 15 que o governo acredita que são prioridade no Senado.

O documento foi elaborado pela Secretaria de Governo, comandada pelo ministro Luiz Eduardo Ramos, e foi dividido em pautas de curto prazo, pautas de retomada dos investimentos e pautas de costumes. Esta última com a finalidade de agradar a ala ideológica e também apoiadores fiéis do bolsonarismo

No mesmo dia, durante a sessão de abertura do ano legislativo no Congresso Nacional, Bolsonaro foi chamado de genocida pelos opositores ao seu governo diante do desempenho do Governo Federal em relação à pandemia e ao número de mortes por conta da Covid-19. O Brasil já ultrapassou 220 mil mortos pelo novo Coronavírus . Em resposta, os apoiadores do presidente retrucaram, chamando-o de mito.