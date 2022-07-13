hamburger menu
Berlusconi: “Il Governo vada avanti anche senza il M5S: i numeri ci sono”

Per il leader di Forza Italia, "non è possibile andare avanti se ogni giorno una delle maggiori forze politiche che dovrebbero sostenerlo si dissocia fino a non votare provvedimenti essenziali"

13/07/2022
Politica
ROMA – “Mario Draghi sarà l’ultimo presidente del Consiglio di questa legislatura, ma si può andare avanti anche senza i 5 Stelle“. Lo dice, in un’intervista al quotidiano ‘La Stampa’, il leader di Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi. Se il Governo subisce uno stop a causa di una crisi, dice Berlusconi, “non dipende certo da noi. Siamo stati i primi a volerlo e abbiamo assunto l’impegno di sostenerlo lealmente fino al 2023. Non cambiamo certamente idea. Però non è possibile che un Governo vada avanti se ogni giorno una delle maggiori forze politiche che dovrebbero sostenerlo si dissocia fino a non votare provvedimenti essenziali. Per questo ho chiesto un chiarimento che non è più differibile“, sottolinea il leader forzista.

“Se i 5 Stelle sono ancora nel perimetro della maggioranza si comportino di conseguenza. Se non lo sono più, lo dicano chiaramente”, è il monito di Berlusconi. Rispetto alle parole di Draghi, che ha avvisato che senza M5S non va avanti il suo Governo, il leader di Forza Italia osserva: “Non sta a me naturalmente valutare le sue parole. Sono scelte che spettano solo a lui. Per quanto ci riguarda posso dire che i numeri consentono di continuare a governare in ogni caso. E che ovviamente questa è l’ultima volta che parteciperemo a un governo con i 5 Stelle”, conclude Berlusconi.

