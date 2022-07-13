$(function() {
Berlusconi: “Il Governo vada avanti anche senza il M5S: i numeri ci sono” Per il leader di Forza Italia, "non è possibile andare avanti se ogni giorno una delle maggiori forze politiche che dovrebbero sostenerlo si dissocia fino a non votare provvedimenti essenziali"
ROMA – “Mario Draghi sarà l’ultimo presidente del Consiglio di questa legislatura, ma
si può andare avanti anche senza i 5 Stelle“. Lo dice, in un’intervista al quotidiano ‘La Stampa’, il leader di Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi. Se il Governo subisce uno stop a causa di una crisi, dice Berlusconi, “non dipende certo da noi. Siamo stati i primi a volerlo e abbiamo assunto l’impegno di sostenerlo lealmente fino al 2023. Non cambiamo certamente idea. Però non è possibile che un Governo vada avanti se ogni giorno una delle maggiori forze politiche che dovrebbero sostenerlo si dissocia fino a non votare provvedimenti essenziali. Per questo ho chiesto un chiarimento che non è più differibile“, sottolinea il leader forzista. LEGGI ANCHE: Il premier Draghi apre al M5S, palla a Conte che deve convincere i senatori anti-Draghi
“Se i 5 Stelle sono ancora nel perimetro della maggioranza si comportino di conseguenza. Se non lo sono più, lo dicano chiaramente”, è il monito di Berlusconi. Rispetto alle
parole di Draghi, che ha avvisato che senza M5S non va avanti il suo Governo, il leader di Forza Italia osserva: “Non sta a me naturalmente valutare le sue parole. Sono scelte che spettano solo a lui. Per quanto ci riguarda posso dire che i numeri consentono di continuare a governare in ogni caso. E che ovviamente questa è l’ultima volta che parteciperemo a un governo con i 5 Stelle”, conclude Berlusconi.
Le notizie del sito Dire sono utilizzabili e riproducibili, a condizione di citare espressamente la fonte Agenzia DIRE e l’indirizzo
www.dire.it
2022-07-13T10:19:32+02:00
2022-07-13T15:47:56+02:00
