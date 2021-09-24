Health Plan is subject to investigation for irregularities in the pandemic

by Bianca Oliveira

SAO PAULO – A group of 15 former doctors from the Prevent Senior health plan, specialized in elderly care, wrote a dossier that was sent to the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission. The Commission is investigating irregularities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The document brings a series of accusations against the company. Among them, pressure doctors to prescribe drugs without proven efficacy, the use of patients as “guinea pigs” in research and fraud. Doctors had omitted to report Covid-19 deaths

This week, one of the company’s main executives, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, testified at the Parliamentary Inquiry, which investigates irregularities in the fight against the pandemic, and confirmed that doctors were pushed to modify, after a few weeks from the hospitalization, the diagnosis code for patients who tested positive toCovid-19.

The State Public Ministry of São Paulo created a task force to investigate the complaints against the health operator Prevent Senior. It will be composed of four prosecutors, Everton Zanella, Fernando Pereira, Nelson dos Santos Pereira Júnior and Neudival Mascarenhas Filho, who will support the prosecutor of the case, Rodolfo Bruno Palazzi.

The task force will also evaluate the documents that the Parliamentary Commission on the Pandemic will send to the State Public Ministry. Attorney General Mario Sarrubbo ordered “full attention” on this investigation.

AZIENDA ACCUSATA DI FALSO E IRREGOLARITÀ SUL COVID

di Bianca Oliveira

SAN PAOLO DEL BRASILE – Un dossier redatto da un gruppo di quindici medici ed ex impiegati della società sanitaria Prevent Senior, specializzata nella cura degli anziani, è stato inviato alla Commissione parlamentare di inchiesta che sta indagando su possibili irregolarità commesse durante la pandemia da Covid-19. Il documento avanza una serie di accuse contro la compagnia.

Tra queste, ci sarebbe il tentativo di far pressione sui medici per far prescrivere medicine non testate, l’uso di pazienti come cavie e frode per aver omesso decessi per Covid.

In settimana, uno dei principali manager della compagnia, Pedro Benedito Batista Junior, ha testimoniato davanti alla Commissione parlamentare che sta investigando queste irregolarità e ha confermato che i medici sono stati convinti a modificare, a settimane dall’ospedalizzazione, le diagnosi per i pazienti entrati come positivi al Covid-19.

Il ministero della salute pubblica di San Paolo ha creato una task force per verificare le denunce contro l’azienda sanitaria Prevent Senior. Sarà composta da quattro pubblici ministeri, Everton Zanella, Fernando Pereira, Nelson dos Santos Pereira Júnior e Neudival Mascarenhas Filho, che sosterrà le accuse di Rodolfo Bruno Palazzi, che ha aperto il caso.

La task force valuterà anche i documenti che la Commissione parlamentare d’inchiesta sulla pandemia manderà al ministero della Salute pubblica. Il procuratore generale Mario Sarrubbo ha raccomandato “massima attenzione” su tale indagine.

PLANO DE SAÚDE PREVENT SÊNIOR É ALVO DE INVESTIGAÇÃO POR IRREGULARIDADES NA PANDEMIA

por Bianca Oliveira

SAN PAOLO DEL BRASILE – Um dossiê elaborado por um grupo de 15 ex-médicos do plano de saúde Prevent Sênior, especializado em atendimento a idosos, foi encaminhado à Comissão Parlamentar de Inquérito que investiga irregularidades durante a pandemia de Covid-19.

O documento traz uma série de acusações contra a companhia, entre elas, a de pressionar médicos a receitarem remédios sem eficácia comprovada, o uso de pacientes como cobaias em pesquisa e fraude para omitir óbitos por Covid-19.

Nesta semana, um dos principais executivos da empresa, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, depôs à CPI da Covid-19 e confirmou que a operadora orientou médicos a modificarem, após algumas semanas de internação, o código de diagnóstico (CID) dos pacientes que deram entrada com Covid-19.

O Ministério Público Estadual de São Paulo criou uma força-tarefa para apurar as denúncias contra a operadora de saúde Prevent Senior. Ela será composta por quatro promotores, Everton Zanella, Fernando Pereira, Nelson dos Santos Pereira Júnior e Neudival Mascarenhas Filho, que irão apoiar o promotor natural do caso, Rodolfo Bruno Palazzi.

A força-tarefa irá avaliar também os documentos que a CPI da Pandemia enviará ao Ministério Público Estadual. O procurador-geral de Justiça, Mario Sarrubbo, determinou “atenção total” à investigação.