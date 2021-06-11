Pregnant young woman is killed during confrontation between police and drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro

by João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – A 24-year-old girl, four months pregnant, was shot dead this Tuesday afternoon, the 8th, in an exchange of gunfire between police and drug dealers in the Lins de Vasconcelos favela, in the northern part of Rio de Janeiro. Kathlen Romeu, who was an interior designer and model, was taken to the hospital, but she was already dead. The Civil Police will try to identify the author of the shot that hit the young woman. The report from the Legal Medical Institute states that a rifle shot in the chest took the life of Kathlen Romeu, who had moved from the region for about a month for fear of violence and was visiting her grandmother at the time.

The Military Police denied that the corporation was operating at the scene. In a statement, the corporation said that the agents were shot at by criminals in the location known as “Beco da 14”, triggering a confrontation. However, family members of the victim and witnesses stated that the police who started the confrontation with the traffickers. The victim’s mother, Jackeline de Oliveira Lopes, said: “The PM fired recklessly and executed my daughter. It wasn’t a stray bullet.”

An investigation opened in the Capital Homicide Division investigates the circumstances of the death of saleswoman Kathlen de Oliveira. Twenty-one weapons were seized, ten 7.62 caliber rifles; two 5.56 rifles; and nine .40-caliber pistols, and five military police officers who allegedly took part in the exchange of fire with drug dealers in the region have already testified at the specialized police station.

After Kathlen’s death, residents of Lins de Vasconcelos blocked both directions of the Grajaú-Jacarepaguá highway, in a protest that generated major congestion in the region.

Famous people also spoke about the young woman’s death. Preta Gil, Teresa Cristina, Ícaro Silva and other famous people used social media to demonstrate and protest. Preta Gil, daughter of singer Gilberto Gil, posted. “I tried, but I couldn’t post a picture of Kathlen. I didn’t dare. Looking at her beauty, looking at her belly carrying a life, makes my head almost explode with pain. How sad, my God. How long are we going to put up with this?”. “Kathlen Romeu, 24 years old, 4 months pregnant, killed during a police operation in Rio de Janeiro. A piece of news that is repeated so often that it is nauseating. Innocent. Black people. Dead. Police operation”, published actor Ícaro Silva.

DOLORE E PROTESTE PER KATHLEN, VITTIMA DI UNA SPARATORIA

by João Marcelo

SAN PAOLO DEL BRASILE – Una donna di 24 anni, al quarto mese di gravidanza, è stata uccisa a colpi di arma da fuoco questa settimana in una sparatoria tra polizia e trafficanti di droga nella favela di Lins de Vasconcelos, nella parte settentrionale di Rio de Janeiro.



Kathlen Romeu, questo il nome della giovane, che era una designer di interni e una modella, è morta durante il trasferimento in ospedale. La Policia Civil ha tentato di identificare l’autore dello sparo che ha ucciso la ragazza. Il referto dell’Istituto di medicina legale ha riferito che è stato un colpo di fucile al torace a uccidere Romeu, che aveva lasciato la zona circa un mese prima per paura delle violenze e che stava andando a visitare la nonna.



La Policia Militar ha negato di aver condotto un’operazione nell’area dell’assassinio. In una nota, le forze dell’ordine hanno affermato che gli agenti erano stati attaccati a colpi di arma da fuoco nella località di ‘Beco da 14’, dando così inizio a una sparatoria. I familiari della vittima e testimoni hanno invece riferito che è stata la polizia a iniziare lo scontro con i trafficanti. Secondo la madre della vittima, Jackeline de Oliveira Lopes, “la Policia Militar ha sparato all’impazzata”. La donna ha aggiunto: “Hanno giustiziato mia figlia, non si è trattato di una pallottola vagante”.



Un’inchiesta aperta dalla Divisão de Homicídios da Capital sta approfondendo le circostanze della morta di Romeu. Sono state sequestrate 21 armi – dieci fucili calibro 7,62; due fucili calibro 5,56; nove pistole calibro nove – mentre cinque militari che si sospetta abbiano preso parte alla sparatoria con i trafficanti già hanno deposto la loro testimonianza.



Dopo la morte della giovane residenti della favela hanno bloccato la superstrada Grajaú-Jacarepaguá in entrambe le direzioni, causando un congestionamento del traffico della zona.

Anche personaggi noti hanno preso posizione sulla morte di Romeu. Le musiciste Preta Gil e Teresa Cristina e lo scrittore Icaro Silva, tra gli altri, hanno espresso il proprio sdegno sui social media. Gil, figlia del musicista Gilberto Gil, ha pubblicato un post: “Ho provato, ma non sono riuscita a pubblicare una foto di Kathlen. Non ho osato. Guardare la sua bellezza e la sua pancia, che recava in sé una vita, mi ha fatto quasi esplodere la testa dal dolore. Quanta tristezza, mio Dio. Per quanto ancora dovremo continuare a sopportare tutto questo?”.

Icaro Silva, che è anche attore, ha evidenziato che la morte di Romeu, “24 anni e incinta di quattro mesi, ammazzata durante un’operazione della polizia” è un fatto di cronaca come tanti altri, “che si ripete così spesso da essere diventato nauseante”.

“Innocenti, neri, morti, operazione di polizia” ha concluso l’artista, sottolineando le parole chiave della vicenda.

JOVEM É MORTA DURANTE CONFRONTO ENTRE POLICIAIS E TRAFICANTES NO RIO DE JANEIRO

por João Marcelo

SAN PAOLO – Uma jovem de 24 anos, grávida de quatro meses, morreu baleada, na tarde desta terça-feira, dia 8, em uma troca de tiros entre policiais e traficantes na favela do Lins de Vasconcelos, na zona norte do Rio de Janeiro. Kathlen Romeu, que era designer de interiores e modelo, chegou a ser levada para o hospital, mas já chegou morta. A Polícia Civil vai tentar identificar o autor do tiro que atingiu a jovem. O laudo do Instituto Médico Legal afirma que um tiro de fuzil no tórax tirou a vida de Kathlen Romeu, que tinha se mudado há cerca de um mês da região por medo da violência e na ocasião estava visitando a avó.

A Polícia Militar negou que a corporação estivesse em uma operação no local. Em nota, a corporação informou que os agentes foram atacados a tiros por criminosos na localidade conhecida como “Beco da 14”, dando início a um confronto. Entretanto, familiares da vítima e testemunhas afirmaram que os policiais que iniciaram o confronto com os traficantes. A mãe da vítima, Jackeline de Oliveira Lopes, disse: “A PM deu tiros inconsequentemente e executaram a minha filha. Não foi bala perdida”.

Um inquérito aberto na Divisão de Homicídios da Capital investiga as circunstâncias da morte da vendedora Kathlen de Oliveira. Foram apreendidas 21 armas, dez fuzis calibre 7.62; dois fuzis 5.56; e nove pistolas calibre .40, e cinco policiais militares que teriam participado da troca de tiros com traficantes da região já prestaram depoimento na delegacia especializada.

Após a morte de Kathlen, moradores do Lins de Vasconcelos interditaram os dois sentidos da autoestrada Grajaú-Jacarepaguá, na altura do Lins, em protesto que gerou grande congestionamento na região.

Famosos também se manifestaram sobre a morte da jovem. Preta Gil, Teresa Cristina, Ícaro Silva e outros famosos usaram as redes sociais para se manifestar e protestar. Preta Gil, filha do cantor Gilberto Gil, postou. “Eu tentei, mas não consegui postar foto da Kathlen. Não tive coragem. Olhar sua beleza, olhar sua barriga carregando uma vida, faz minha cabeça quase explodir de dor. Que tristeza, meu Deus. Até quando vamos aguentar isso?”.

“Kathlen Romeu, 24 anos, grávida de 4 meses, morta durante operação policial no Rio de Janeiro. Uma notícia que se repete com tanta frequência que dá náusea. Inocentes. Pretos. Mortos. Operação policial”, publicou o ator Ícaro Silva.