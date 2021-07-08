Bevilacqua (business lawyer): “Brazil and Italy partner for infrastructure and growth”

SAO PAULO – “It was an operational meeting on possible ways for the development of infrastructures, of a country, Brazil, which has never stopped, especially when it comes to strategic works, even during the most difficult moments of the pandemic” Nunzio Bevilacqua, business lawyer and expert in international economics, told Dire Press Agency on a mission to Brasilia. In the federal capital of Brazil he met the Federal Minister of Infrastructure Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas. Admiral Flavio Rocha, secretary of strategic affairs of the federal presidency, attended the meeting as well.



According to Bevilacqua, the exchange of views allowed “an analysis of the opportunities to be seized, possibly maximizing the results if carried out jointly by Brazil and Italy, on the wave of mutual trust and some natural complementarities, showing, at the same time, a ‘track record’ of Brazil made up of contractual seriousness, commercial pragmatism and de-bureaucratization in progress”.

The lawyer emphasized that “other issues were also discussed regarding what the country can implement today and of which there is inadequate knowledge, specifically, at an international level”. According to Bevilacqua, “the importance of the meeting lies in the fact that a specific, albeit essential, first examination of projects ranging from the motorway infrastructure to the port and airport infrastructure with great attention to the railway one and that finds good spaces for foreign companies and already excellent experiences with Italian companies”. These, the lawyer pointed out, “would have the possibility not only of expanding the numerical and sectoral presence, but also of improving the ‘specific weight’ compared to other European competitors”.



According to Gomes de Freitas, “the meeting was fundamental to show, after the pandemic, at an international level and to Italy, our partner of choice, what Brazil today really is from an economic point of view and the potential for investment”. The minister said that it was necessary “to talk with concrete data and projects about what has been carried out to date, about the continuity of the works that continue even with political alternations, about the multi-year vision of the infrastructure plan that is compatible with both with respect for deadlines and with the return on investment”.



Gomes de Freitas underlined: “It is time to show the true face of a Brazil that is starting to accelerate again in its natural growth path, which has environmental sustainability and openness to foreign investment as primary values, a business country- friendly where those who land must have the certainty of being able to undertake a medium-long term entrepreneurial path without fear that the rules of the game may change”.



The minister also said: “We are open to sharing with Italy, with its companies, both private and with its excellent public subsidiaries, with which we will be happy to communicate directly, projects under construction as well as new paths to jointly elaborate”. Gomes de Freitas announced: “We will soon have a road show where we will technically present the portfolio that Brazil can offer to foreign investors; our hope is that Italy, with quality companies, will fill an important space in the chessboard of opportunities, typical of a unique moment in the history of Brazil”.



The minister added: “Today we write history not with words but with deeds, which are the infrastructures that create the country of tomorrow”. He concluded: “We would be happy if this path were also done together with Italy with which there is a particular bond.” According to Bevilacqua, the lawyer, “we absolutely must seize the moment without waiting any longer, aware of the fact that the anomalous moment represented by the pandemic can also be the key to conquering market spaces, both for the creation of new ones and for taking away from other competitors”.

BEVILACQUA: “INFRASTRUTTURE PER LO SVILUPPO IN BRASILE, L’ITALIA C’È“

SAN PAOLO DEL BRASILE – “Un incontro operativo su possibili strade per lo sviluppo delle infrastrutture, di un Paese, il Brasile, che non si è mai fermato, specialmente quanto a opere strategiche, neanche durante i momenti più difficili della pandemia”. Così Nunzio Bevilacqua, giurista di impresa ed esperto di economia internazionale, in missione a Brasilia per un colloquio con il ministro federale delle Infrastrutture Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas. Con loro, l’ammiraglio Flavio Rocha, segretario degli Affari strategici della presidenza.

Secondo Bevilacqua, l’incontro ha permesso “un’analisi di quelle che possono essere le opportunità da cogliere, massimizzando eventualmente i risultati se portate avanti in maniera congiunta da Brasile e Italia, sull’onda di una fiducia reciproca e di alcune complementarità naturali, mostrando, contemporaneamente, un ‘track record’ del Brasile fatto di serietà contrattuale, pragmaticità commerciale e sburocratizzazione in atto”.



Il giurista sottolinea che “si è parlato di questo e di altre tematiche riguardanti ciò che il Paese oggi può mettere in campo e di cui ancora si ha una conoscenza non adeguata, nello specifico, a livello internazionale”. Per Bevilacqua, “l’importanza dell’incontro risiede nel fatto di aver operato una specifica, sia pur essenziale, prima disamina di progetti che vanno dall’infrastruttura autostradale, a quella portuale e aeroportuale con grande attenzione a quella ferroviaria e che trova buoni spazi per imprese estere e già ottime esperienze con aziende italiane”. Queste, sottolinea il giurista, “avrebbero la possibilità non solo di ampliare la presenza numerica e settoriale, ma anche di migliorare il ‘peso specifico’ rispetto ad altri competitor europei”.

Secondo Gomes de Freitas, “l’incontro è stato fondamentale per mostrare, dopo la pandemia, a livello internazionale e all’Italia, nostra partner di elezione, ciò che realmente è il Brasile di oggi da un punto di vista economico e di potenzialità di investimento”. La prospettiva è quella di “parlare con dati e progetti alla mano di quello che si è portato avanti sino a oggi, della continuità delle opere che proseguono anche con le alternanze politiche, della visione pluriennale del piano delle infrastrutture che è compatibile sia con il rispetto delle tempistiche e che con la remuneratività dell’investimento”.



Il ministro ha sottolineato: “È ora di mostrare il vero volto di un Brasile che ricomincia ad accelerare nel suo naturale percorso di crescita, che ha come valori primari la sostenibilità ambientale e l’apertura all’investimento estero, un Paese business-friendly dove chi atterra deve avere la certezza di poter fare un percorso imprenditoriale di medio-lungo periodo senza paure di cambiamenti delle regole del gioco”. Gomes de Freitas ha continuato: “Siamo aperti a condividere con l’Italia, con le sue imprese, sia private che con le sue eccellenti partecipate pubbliche, con cui saremo lieti di dialogare anche direttamente, progetti in fase di realizzazione come anche nuovi percorsi da elaborare congiuntamente”. Il ministro ha annunciato: “Faremo presto un road show dove presenteremo tecnicamente il portfolio che il Brasile può offrire all’investitore estero; il nostro auspicio è che l’Italia, con aziende di qualità, vada a ricoprire un importante spazio nello scacchiere delle opportunità, proprie di un momento unico nella storia del Brasile”.

Gomes de Freitas ha concluso: “Oggi scriviamo la storia non con le parole ma con i fatti, che sono le infrastrutture che creano il Paese di domani“. E ancora: “Saremmo felici se questo percorso fosse fatto anche assieme all’Italia con la quale c’è un legame particolare”. Riprende Bevilacqua: “Dobbiamo assolutamente cogliere l’attimo senza aspettare ancora, consapevoli del fatto che il momento anomalo rappresentato dalla pandemia può costituire anche la chiave di volta per conquistare spazi di mercato, sia per la creazione di nuovi che per sottrazione ad altri competitor”.