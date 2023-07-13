Agli Emmy Award c’è l’Italia con Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco

ROMA – Alla 75esima edizione degli Emmy Award c’è l’Italia con Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco. Le due attrici sono state candidate come Migliori attrici non protagoniste in una serie drammatica per la seconda stagione di ‘The White Lotus’. La serie HBO, che segue un gruppo di ricchi americani in vacanza nella stagione 2 a Taormina, ha ottenuto 23 nomination. Lo show ha ottenuto importanti candidature, tra cui quella come Miglior serie drammatica, Miglior sceneggiatura e Miglior regia a Mike White.
EMMY AWARD, SUCCESSION È LA SERIE PIÙ NOMINATA
A guidare le nomination è la quarta e ultima stagione di ‘Succession’. La serie sulla dinastia Roy, liberamente ispirata alla famiglia di Rupert Murdoch, ha conquistato 27 candidature e per la prima volta tre attori della stessa serie sono nominati come Migliori protagonisti. E si tratta degli straordinari Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin e Jeremy Strong.
A seguire con 24 c’è ‘The Last of Us‘. Tra le nomination, Miglior serie drammatica, Migliori attori protagonisti a Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey e anche i guest (Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid e Anna Torv). La serie, celebrato adattamento televisivo dell’omonimo videogioco, racconta una storia di sopravvivenza in un mondo devastato da una brutale pandemia da Cordyceps, un fungo che nella finzione narrativa trasforma gli esseri umani in infetti simili a zombie.
EMMY AWARD, LA CERIMONIA DI PREMIAZIONE POTREBBE SLITTARE
La cerimonia di premiazione è fissata per il 18 settembre a Los Angeles, ma potrebbe slittare per via dello sciopero degli sceneggiatori della Writers Guild of America che, dal primo maggio, hanno messo in stand-by Hollywood e sono scesi in campo per i loro diritti. A questa protesta potrebbe aggiungersi anche quella degli attori, che chiedono salari più alti e garanzie a causa dell’utilizzo sempre più intensivo dell’intelligenza artificiale nel cinema, capace di riprodurre copie degli attori.
EMMY AWARD, TUTTE LE CANDIDATURE
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
MIGLIOR SERIE COMICA
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
La fantastica signora Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Mercoledì
MIGLIOR MINISERIE
Beef
Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman a pezzi
Obi-Wan Kenobi
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA
Bill Hader (Barry)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (La fantastica signora Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Jenna Ortega (Mercoledì)
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O IN UN FILM TV
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Kumail Nanjiani (Ecco a voi i Chippendales)
Evan Peters (Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer)
Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
Steven Yeun (Beef)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O IN UN FILM TV
Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman a pezzi)
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Dominique Fishback (Sciame)
Kathryn Hahn (Le piccole cose della vita)
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Ali Wong (Beef)
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
James Marsden (Jury Duty)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA
Alex Borstein (La fantastica signora Maisel)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
Theo James (The White Lotus)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Alan Ruck (Succession)
Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
Murray Bartlett (Ecco a voi i Chippendales)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer)
Joseph Lee (Lo scontro)
Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
Young Mazino (Lo scontro)
Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
Annaleigh Ashford (Ecco a voi i Chippendales)
Maria Bello (Lo scontro)
Claire Danes (Fleishman a pezzi)
Juliette Lewis (Ecco a voi i Chippendales)
Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Niecy Nash-Betts, (Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer)
Merritt Wever (Le piccole cose della vita)
MIGLIOR GUEST STAR (ATTORE) IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)
James Cromwell (Succession)
Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)
Arian Moayed,(Succession)
Nick Offerman, (The Last of Us)
Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us)
MIGLIOR GUEST STAR (ATTRICE) IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Hiam Abbass (Succession)
Cherry Jones (Succession)
Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)
Storm Reid (The Last of Us)
Anna Torv (The Last of Us)
Harriet Walter (Succession)
MIGLIOR GUEST STAR (ATTORE) IN UNA SERIE COMICA
Jon Bernthal (The Bear)
Luke Kirby (La fantastica signora Meisel)
Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)
Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)
Oliver Platt (The Bear)
Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)
MIGLIOR GUEST STAR (ATTRICE) IN UNA SERIE COMICA
Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)
Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)
Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)
Judith Light (Poker Face)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)
MIGLIOR TALK SHOW
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
MIGLIOR REALITY SHOW
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA
Bob’s Burgers
Entergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Rick And Morty
The Simpsons
MIGLIOR PRODUCTION DESIGN PER UNA SERIE CONTEMPORANEA
The Last Of Us
Poker Face
Succession
Ted Lasso
Mercoledì
The White Lotus
MIGLIOR PRODUCTION DESIGN PER UNA SERIE IN COSTUME O FANTASY
Daisy Jones & The Six
Cabinet Of Curiosities
House Of The Dragon
La fantastica signora Maisel
Perry Mason
MIGLIOR PRODUCTION DESIGN PER UNA SERIE TV
The Bear
How I Met Your Father
Only Murders In The Building
Schmigadoon!
What We Do In The Shadows
MIGLIOR PRODUCTION DESIGN PER UN REALITY SHOW O UN PROGRAMMA DI VARIETÀ
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Queer Eye
Saturday Night Live
RuPaul’s Drag Race
MIGLIOR PRODUCTION DESIGN PER UNO SPECIALE
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love
Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
MIGLIOR CASTING PER UNA COMMEDIA
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
MIGLIOR CASTING PER UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Bad Sisters
The Crown
The Last Of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
MIGLIOR CASTING PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
BEEF
Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman a pezzi
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
MIGLIOR CASTING PER UN REALITY SHOW
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA PER UNA SERIE
Atlanta
Barry
How I Met Your Father
The Mandalorian – Chapter 20: The Foundling
Only Murders In The Building
Schmigadoon!
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA PER UNA SERIE (UN’ORA)
Andor
The Crown
House Of The Dragon
La fantastica signora Maisel
The Old Man
Mercoledì
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA PER UNA MINISERIE, UNA SERIE ANTOLOGICA O UN FILM TV
Black Bird
Lo strangolatore di Boston
Dead Ringers – Inseparabili
George & Tammy
Cabinet Of Curiosities
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA PER UNA NON-FICTION
La grande onda
I segreti degli elefanti
The 1619 Project
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Terra contesa
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA PER UN REALITY
The Amazing Race
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
Welcome to Wrexham
MIGLIOR PUBBLICITÀ
Apple – The Greatest
Call Me With Timothée Chalamet – Apple TV+
Cost Of Beauty – Dove
Forever – The Farmer’s Dog
Quiet The Noise – AirPods
R.I.P. Leon – Apple
The Singularity – Squarespace
MIGLIORI COSTUMI PER UNA SERIE
The Crown
The Great
La fantastica signora Maisel
Perry Mason
La regina Carlotta: Una storia di Bridgerton
MIGLIORI COSTUMI PER UNA MINISERIE, UN SERIE ANTOLOGICA O UN FILM
Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
Daisy Jones & The Six
George & Tammy
Cabinet Of Curiosities
MIGLIORI COSTUMI FANTASY O SCI-FI
Hocus Pocus 2
House Of The Dragon
Il Signore degli Anelli – Gli Anelli del Potere
The Mandalorian
Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part I
What We Do In The Shadows
MIGLIORI COSTUMI CONTEMPORANEI PER UNA SERIE
Emily In Paris
The Last Of Us
Only Murders In The Building
Succession
Mercoledì
The White Lotus
MIGLIORI COSTUMI CONTEMPORANEI PER UNA MINISERIE, UN SERIE ANTOLOGICA O UN FILM
BEEF
Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Fleishman a pezzi
Sciame
The Watcher
MIGLIOR REGIA PER UNA SERIE COMICA
Barry
The Bear
La fantastica signora Maisel
The Ms. Pat Show
Ted Lasso
Mercoledì
MIGLIOR REGIA PER UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Andor
Bad Sisters
The Last Of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
MIGLIOR REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, UN SERIE ANTOLOGICA O UN FILM
BEEF Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
Fleishman a pezzi
Prey
MIGLIOR REGIA PER UN PROGRAMMA DI VARIETÀ
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Saturday Night Live
MIGLIOR REGIA PER UNO SPECIALE
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
The Oscars Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
MIGLIOR REGIA PER UN DOCUMENTARIO O NON-FICTION
Judy Blume per sempre
Moonage Daydream
Brooke Shields: Pretty Baby
STILL: la storia di Michael J. Fox
Terra contesa
Gli Stati Uniti e L’Olocausto
MIGLIOR REGIA PER UN REALITY SHOW
The Amazing Race
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
Welcome To Wrexham
MIGLIOR COREOGRAFIA PER UN REALITY O VARIETY SHOW
Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration
Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration – Routine: Rose Petal Suite Pt. I
Dancing With The Stars
Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4
MIGLIOR COREOGRAFIA PER UN REALITY O VARIETY SHOW
Blindspotting – Routines: The History / San Quentin Blues
Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies – Routines: New Cool / Hand Jive / The Boom
Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies – Routines: Pulling Strings / Hit Me Again / High Rollig
La fantastica signora Maisel – Routines: Trash Man / Dream Kitchen
Schmigadoon! – Routines: Bells And Whistles / Good Enough To Eat / Bustin’ Out
MIGLIOR HAIRSTYLING CONTEMPORANEO
Abbott Elementary
Emily In Paris
The Last Of Us
Only Murders In The Building
P-Valley
Ted Lasso
The White Lotus
MIGLIOR HAIRSTYLING D’EPOCA O DEL PERSONAGGIO
The Crown
The Mandalorian
La fantastica signora Maisel
La Regina Carlotta
MIGLIORI TITOLI DI TESTA
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities
Hello Tomorrow!
The Last Of Us
Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli anelli del potere
Mercoledì
The White Lotus
MIGLIOR TRUCCO CONTEMPORANEO
American Horror Stories – Bloody Mary
Emily In Paris – What’s It All About…
The Last Of Us – Long, Long Time
Star Trek: Picard – Võx Mercoledì – Woe What A Night
The White Lotus • That’s Amore
MIGLIOR TRUCCO D’EPOCA O DEL PERSONAGGIO
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Bad Meat
Daisy Jones & The Six – Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide
House Of The Dragon – We Light The Way
The Mandalorian – Chapter 22: Guns For Hire
La fantastica signora Maisel -Susan
Stranger Things – Chapter Nine: The Piggyback
MIGLIOR TRUCCO PROSTETICO
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities – Dreams In The Witch
House House Of The Dragon – The Lord Of The Tides
The Last Of Us – Infected
Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli anelli del potere – Adar
Star Trek: Picard – The Last Generation
MIGLIOR MUSICA PER UNA SERIE (COLONNA ORIGINALE DRAMMATICA)
Andor – Rix Road – Nicholas Britell
The Last Of Us – Long, Long Time – Gustavo Santaolalla
Succession – Connor’s Wedding – Nicholas Britell
Mercoledì – Woe Is The Loneliest Number – Danny Elfman e Chris Bacon
The White Lotus – In The Sandbox – Cristobal Tapia de Veer
MIGLIORE COMPOSIZIONE MUSICALE PER UNA SERIE LIMITATA, ANTOLOGICA, FILM O SPECIALE (COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE DRAMMATICA)
Hocus Pocus 2 – John Debney
Ms. Marvel – Time And Again – Laura Karpman, Composer
Prey – Sarah Schachner A Small Light – What Can Be Saved – Ariel Marx, Composer
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Leo Birenberg e Zach Robinson
MIGLIORE COMPOSIZIONE MUSICALE PER UNA DOCUSERIE O UNO SPECIALE (COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE DRAMMATICA)
Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico – Tony Morales
Light & Magic – Gang Of Outsiders – James Newton Howard
Pamela, A Love Story – Blake Neely
Prehistoric Planet – Badlands – Hans Zimmer, Anže Rozman e Kara Talve
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie – John Powell
Le notizie del sito Dire sono utilizzabili e riproducibili, a condizione di citare espressamente la fonte Agenzia DIRE e l’indirizzo www.dire.it