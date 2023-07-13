Agli Emmy Award c’è l’Italia con Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco

ROMA – Alla 75esima edizione degli Emmy Award c’è l’Italia con Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco. Le due attrici sono state candidate come Migliori attrici non protagoniste in una serie drammatica per la seconda stagione di ‘The White Lotus’. La serie HBO, che segue un gruppo di ricchi americani in vacanza nella stagione 2 a Taormina, ha ottenuto 23 nomination. Lo show ha ottenuto importanti candidature, tra cui quella come Miglior serie drammatica, Miglior sceneggiatura e Miglior regia a Mike White.

EMMY AWARD, SUCCESSION È LA SERIE PIÙ NOMINATA

A guidare le nomination è la quarta e ultima stagione di ‘Succession’. La serie sulla dinastia Roy, liberamente ispirata alla famiglia di Rupert Murdoch, ha conquistato 27 candidature e per la prima volta tre attori della stessa serie sono nominati come Migliori protagonisti. E si tratta degli straordinari Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin e Jeremy Strong.

A seguire con 24 c’è ‘The Last of Us‘. Tra le nomination, Miglior serie drammatica, Migliori attori protagonisti a Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey e anche i guest (Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid e Anna Torv). La serie, celebrato adattamento televisivo dell’omonimo videogioco, racconta una storia di sopravvivenza in un mondo devastato da una brutale pandemia da Cordyceps, un fungo che nella finzione narrativa trasforma gli esseri umani in infetti simili a zombie.

EMMY AWARD, LA CERIMONIA DI PREMIAZIONE POTREBBE SLITTARE

La cerimonia di premiazione è fissata per il 18 settembre a Los Angeles, ma potrebbe slittare per via dello sciopero degli sceneggiatori della Writers Guild of America che, dal primo maggio, hanno messo in stand-by Hollywood e sono scesi in campo per i loro diritti. A questa protesta potrebbe aggiungersi anche quella degli attori, che chiedono salari più alti e garanzie a causa dell’utilizzo sempre più intensivo dell’intelligenza artificiale nel cinema, capace di riprodurre copie degli attori.

EMMY AWARD, TUTTE LE CANDIDATURE

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

MIGLIOR SERIE COMICA

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

La fantastica signora Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Mercoledì

MIGLIOR MINISERIE

Beef

Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman a pezzi

Obi-Wan Kenobi

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA

Bill Hader (Barry)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (La fantastica signora Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Mercoledì)

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O IN UN FILM TV

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Ecco a voi i Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O IN UN FILM TV

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman a pezzi)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Sciame)

Kathryn Hahn (Le piccole cose della vita)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef)

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA

Alex Borstein (La fantastica signora Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Murray Bartlett (Ecco a voi i Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer)

Joseph Lee (Lo scontro)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Lo scontro)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Annaleigh Ashford (Ecco a voi i Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Lo scontro)

Claire Danes (Fleishman a pezzi)

Juliette Lewis (Ecco a voi i Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts, (Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer)

Merritt Wever (Le piccole cose della vita)

MIGLIOR GUEST STAR (ATTORE) IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)

Arian Moayed,(Succession)

Nick Offerman, (The Last of Us)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us)

MIGLIOR GUEST STAR (ATTRICE) IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Hiam Abbass (Succession)

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)

Storm Reid (The Last of Us)

Anna Torv (The Last of Us)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

MIGLIOR GUEST STAR (ATTORE) IN UNA SERIE COMICA

Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

Luke Kirby (La fantastica signora Meisel)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)

Oliver Platt (The Bear)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

MIGLIOR GUEST STAR (ATTRICE) IN UNA SERIE COMICA

Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)

Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)

Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)

Judith Light (Poker Face)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

MIGLIOR TALK SHOW

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

MIGLIOR REALITY SHOW

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA

Bob’s Burgers

Entergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Rick And Morty

The Simpsons

MIGLIOR PRODUCTION DESIGN PER UNA SERIE CONTEMPORANEA

The Last Of Us

Poker Face

Succession

Ted Lasso

Mercoledì

The White Lotus

MIGLIOR PRODUCTION DESIGN PER UNA SERIE IN COSTUME O FANTASY

Daisy Jones & The Six

Cabinet Of Curiosities

House Of The Dragon

La fantastica signora Maisel

Perry Mason

MIGLIOR PRODUCTION DESIGN PER UNA SERIE TV

The Bear

How I Met Your Father

Only Murders In The Building

Schmigadoon!

What We Do In The Shadows

MIGLIOR PRODUCTION DESIGN PER UN REALITY SHOW O UN PROGRAMMA DI VARIETÀ

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Queer Eye

Saturday Night Live

RuPaul’s Drag Race

MIGLIOR PRODUCTION DESIGN PER UNO SPECIALE

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love

Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

MIGLIOR CASTING PER UNA COMMEDIA

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

MIGLIOR CASTING PER UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Bad Sisters

The Crown

The Last Of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

MIGLIOR CASTING PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

BEEF

Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman a pezzi

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

MIGLIOR CASTING PER UN REALITY SHOW

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA PER UNA SERIE

Atlanta

Barry

How I Met Your Father

The Mandalorian – Chapter 20: The Foundling

Only Murders In The Building

Schmigadoon!

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA PER UNA SERIE (UN’ORA)

Andor

The Crown

House Of The Dragon

La fantastica signora Maisel

The Old Man

Mercoledì

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA PER UNA MINISERIE, UNA SERIE ANTOLOGICA O UN FILM TV

Black Bird

Lo strangolatore di Boston

Dead Ringers – Inseparabili

George & Tammy

Cabinet Of Curiosities

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA PER UNA NON-FICTION

La grande onda

I segreti degli elefanti

The 1619 Project

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Terra contesa

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA PER UN REALITY

The Amazing Race

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

Welcome to Wrexham

MIGLIOR PUBBLICITÀ

Apple – The Greatest

Call Me With Timothée Chalamet – Apple TV+

Cost Of Beauty – Dove

Forever – The Farmer’s Dog

Quiet The Noise – AirPods

R.I.P. Leon – Apple

The Singularity – Squarespace

MIGLIORI COSTUMI PER UNA SERIE

The Crown

The Great

La fantastica signora Maisel

Perry Mason

La regina Carlotta: Una storia di Bridgerton

MIGLIORI COSTUMI PER UNA MINISERIE, UN SERIE ANTOLOGICA O UN FILM

Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer

Daisy Jones & The Six

George & Tammy

Cabinet Of Curiosities

MIGLIORI COSTUMI FANTASY O SCI-FI

Hocus Pocus 2

House Of The Dragon

Il Signore degli Anelli – Gli Anelli del Potere

The Mandalorian

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part I

What We Do In The Shadows

MIGLIORI COSTUMI CONTEMPORANEI PER UNA SERIE

Emily In Paris

The Last Of Us

Only Murders In The Building

Succession

Mercoledì

The White Lotus

MIGLIORI COSTUMI CONTEMPORANEI PER UNA MINISERIE, UN SERIE ANTOLOGICA O UN FILM

BEEF

Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Fleishman a pezzi

Sciame

The Watcher

MIGLIOR REGIA PER UNA SERIE COMICA

Barry

The Bear

La fantastica signora Maisel

The Ms. Pat Show

Ted Lasso

Mercoledì

MIGLIOR REGIA PER UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Andor

Bad Sisters

The Last Of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

MIGLIOR REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, UN SERIE ANTOLOGICA O UN FILM

BEEF Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer

Fleishman a pezzi

Prey

MIGLIOR REGIA PER UN PROGRAMMA DI VARIETÀ

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Saturday Night Live

MIGLIOR REGIA PER UNO SPECIALE

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

The Oscars Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer

MIGLIOR REGIA PER UN DOCUMENTARIO O NON-FICTION

Judy Blume per sempre

Moonage Daydream

Brooke Shields: Pretty Baby

STILL: la storia di Michael J. Fox

Terra contesa

Gli Stati Uniti e L’Olocausto

MIGLIOR REGIA PER UN REALITY SHOW

The Amazing Race

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

Welcome To Wrexham

MIGLIOR COREOGRAFIA PER UN REALITY O VARIETY SHOW

Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration

Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration – Routine: Rose Petal Suite Pt. I

Dancing With The Stars

Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4

MIGLIOR COREOGRAFIA PER UN REALITY O VARIETY SHOW

Blindspotting – Routines: The History / San Quentin Blues

Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies – Routines: New Cool / Hand Jive / The Boom

Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies – Routines: Pulling Strings / Hit Me Again / High Rollig

La fantastica signora Maisel – Routines: Trash Man / Dream Kitchen

Schmigadoon! – Routines: Bells And Whistles / Good Enough To Eat / Bustin’ Out

MIGLIOR HAIRSTYLING CONTEMPORANEO

Abbott Elementary

Emily In Paris

The Last Of Us

Only Murders In The Building

P-Valley

Ted Lasso

The White Lotus

MIGLIOR HAIRSTYLING D’EPOCA O DEL PERSONAGGIO

The Crown

The Mandalorian

La fantastica signora Maisel

La Regina Carlotta

MIGLIORI TITOLI DI TESTA

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities

Hello Tomorrow!

The Last Of Us

Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli anelli del potere

Mercoledì

The White Lotus

MIGLIOR TRUCCO CONTEMPORANEO

American Horror Stories – Bloody Mary

Emily In Paris – What’s It All About…

The Last Of Us – Long, Long Time

Star Trek: Picard – Võx Mercoledì – Woe What A Night

The White Lotus • That’s Amore

MIGLIOR TRUCCO D’EPOCA O DEL PERSONAGGIO

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Bad Meat

Daisy Jones & The Six – Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide

House Of The Dragon – We Light The Way

The Mandalorian – Chapter 22: Guns For Hire

La fantastica signora Maisel -Susan

Stranger Things – Chapter Nine: The Piggyback

MIGLIOR TRUCCO PROSTETICO

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities – Dreams In The Witch

House House Of The Dragon – The Lord Of The Tides

The Last Of Us – Infected

Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli anelli del potere – Adar

Star Trek: Picard – The Last Generation

MIGLIOR MUSICA PER UNA SERIE (COLONNA ORIGINALE DRAMMATICA)

Andor – Rix Road – Nicholas Britell

The Last Of Us – Long, Long Time – Gustavo Santaolalla

Succession – Connor’s Wedding – Nicholas Britell

Mercoledì – Woe Is The Loneliest Number – Danny Elfman e Chris Bacon

The White Lotus – In The Sandbox – Cristobal Tapia de Veer

MIGLIORE COMPOSIZIONE MUSICALE PER UNA SERIE LIMITATA, ANTOLOGICA, FILM O SPECIALE (COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE DRAMMATICA)

Hocus Pocus 2 – John Debney

Ms. Marvel – Time And Again – Laura Karpman, Composer

Prey – Sarah Schachner A Small Light – What Can Be Saved – Ariel Marx, Composer

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Leo Birenberg e Zach Robinson

MIGLIORE COMPOSIZIONE MUSICALE PER UNA DOCUSERIE O UNO SPECIALE (COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE DRAMMATICA)

Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico – Tony Morales

Light & Magic – Gang Of Outsiders – James Newton Howard

Pamela, A Love Story – Blake Neely

Prehistoric Planet – Badlands – Hans Zimmer, Anže Rozman e Kara Talve

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie – John Powell