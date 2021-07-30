G20 della cultura a Roma, segui la diretta

ROMA – Seconda giornata di lavori per il G20 della cultura. Dopo il debutto al Colosseo, oggi i grandi del mondo sono ospitati a Palazzo Barberini. Segui qui la diretta:

IL PROGRAMMA

10:00-10:30 – (PLAYOUT) Arrival of ministerial delegations, Round table.

11.10-11.50 – (PLAYOUT) Focus – MUSEUMS

LORENZO CASINI – Ministry of Culture

ALBERTO GARLANDINI – President of the International Council Of Museums

13.10-13.50 – (PLAYOUT) Focus – POLITICS OF PRESERVATION AND RESTORATION

ALESSANDRA MARINO – Director of Central Institute of Restoration

WEBBER NDORO – Director of the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and

Restoration of Cultural Property

14.40-15:20 (PLAYOUT) Focus – YOUNG AND EDUCATION

ALBERTA PELINO – Chair of Y20 (Founder and President of the Young Ambassadors Society)

VINCENZO TRIONE – President of the School of Cultural Heritage

16.10-16:50 (PLAYOUT) Focus – ILLICIT TRAFFICKING IN WORKS OF ART

General ROBERT RICCARDI – Leader of Carabinieri – Cultural Heritage Protection Comman

JÜRGEN STOCK – Secretary-General of Interpol

17:00-18.00 – (LIVE) Press Conference

Italian Minister of Culture, DARIO FRANCESCHINI