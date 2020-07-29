VIDEO | Andrea Bocelli chiede scusa per il suo discorso sul Coronavirus

🇮🇹Da sempre mi sono speso per combattere la sofferenza e l’ho fatto anche recentemente con l’avvento di questa sciagurata pandemia, come molti sanno.Perciò se il mio intervento al Senato ha generato sofferenza, di questo io chiedo sinceramente scusa, perché proprio non era nelle mie intenzioni. Così come nelle mie intenzioni non era di offendere chi dal Covid è stato colpito.Del resto, come sapete, la mia famiglia non è stata risparmiata dal virus: siamo stati tutti quanti contagiati e tutti abbiamo temuto il peggio; perché nessuno può conoscere l’andamento di una malattia come questa, che è ancora oggi sconosciuta. Lo scopo del mio intervento al Senato era quello di sperare in un prossimo futuro in cui i bambini soprattutto, possano ritrovare la normalità, possano sperare di vivere “da bambini”, giocando tra loro, abbracciandosi, come devono fare i bambini per poter crescere sani e sereni.Questo solo era il senso del mio intervento ed a tutti quelli che a causa del modo in cui mi sono espresso – sicuramente non il più felice – e dalle mie parole hanno trovato ragioni per sentirsi offesi o hanno sofferto per quello che ho detto, a loro chiedo sinceramente scusa, perché le mie intenzioni erano tutt’altre, erano esattamente il contrario. Andrea_________________________ ___________ ___ _____ _ __________________ ____🇬🇧I have always endeavored to fight suffering and did so also with the arrival of this unfortunate pandemic, as many of you know.Therefore, if my speech to the Italian Senate caused suffering, I wish to extend my sincere apologies, because my intention could not have been more different. Just as it was not my intention to offend those who have been struck by COVID.In fact, my family was not spared by the virus: we all caught it and we all feared for the worst, because no one can know the course a disease such as this will take, which is still partially unknown to us. The intent of my speech to the Italian Senate was to send a message of hope for a near future in which – children first and foremost – can find again a sense of normality and can hope to live “as children”, playing with and hugging one another, as they should at their age, and to be able to grow up happy and healthy. This, and this alone, was the meaning I intended to convey with my speech. To all those people who felt offended or suffered because of how I expressed myself – undoubtedly not in the best possible way – and the words I used, I ask that they accept my sincerest apologies, as my intention was quite the opposite. Andrea