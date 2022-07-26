Mtv Video Music Awards 2022, i Maneskin ricevono 2 nomination

(Photo credits Francis Delacroix)

ROMA – I Maneskin rappresenteranno la musica italiana agli Mtv Video Music Awards 2022. La band romana ha ricevuto ben due nomination, come Best New Artist e Best Alternative per il brano ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’. La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà al Prudential Center del New Jersey il 28 agosto. Sarà possibile seguire lo show in diretta su Mtv (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) nella notte tra il 28 e il 29 agosto a partire dalle ore 02:00. Sarà possibile esprimere il proprio voto da oggi fino al 19 agosto sul sito ufficiale.

MTV VMAS 2022: TUTTE LE NOMINATION

Video of the Year

Doja Cat: “Woman”

Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers”

Harry Styles: “As It Was“

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby”

Olivia Rodrigo: “Brutal”

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Song of the Year

Adele: “Easy on Me”

Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat: “Woman”

Elton John, Dua Lipa: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo: “About Damn Time”

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay”

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Seventeen

Push Performance of the Year

Griff: “One Night”

Remi Wolf: “Sexy Villain”

Nessa Barrett: “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead”

Seventeen: “Rock With You”

Mae Muller: “Better Days”

Gayle: “abcdefu”

Shenseea: “R U That”

Omar Apollo: “Tamagotchi”

Wet Leg: “Chaise Longue”

Muni Long: “Baby Boo”

Doechii: “Persuasive”

Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John, Dua Lipa: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone, The Weeknd: “One Right Now”

Rosalía ft. The Weeknd: “La Fama”

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay”

Best Pop

Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat: “Woman”

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers”

Harry Styles: “As It Was”

Lizzo: “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo: “Traitor”

Best Hip-Hop

Eminem, Snoop Dogg: “From the D 2 the LBC”

Future ft. Drake, Tems: “Wait for U”

Kendrick Lamar: “N95”

Latto: “Big Energy”

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby: “Do We Have a Problem?”

Pusha T: “Diet Coke”

Best Rock

Foo Fighters: “Love Dies Young”

Jack White: “Taking Me Back”

Muse: “Won’t Stand Down”

Red Hot Chili Peppers: “Black Summer”

Shinedown: “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace: “So Called Life”

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear: “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons, JID: “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow: “Emo Girl”

Måneskin: “I Wanna Be Your Slave”

Panic! at the Disco: “Viva Las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots: “Saturday”

Willow, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker: “G R O W”

Best Latin

Anitta: “Envolver”

Bad Bunny: “Tití Me Preguntó”

Becky G, Karol G: “Mamiii”

Daddy Yankee: “Remix”

Farruko: “Pepas”

J Balvin, Skrillex: “In Da Getto”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys: “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chlöe: “Have Mercy”

H.E.R.: “For Anyone”

Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side”

Summer Walker, SZA, Cardi B: “No Love” (Extended Version)

The Weeknd: “Out Of Time”

Best K-pop

BTS: “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

Itzy: “Loco”

Lisa: “Lalisa”

Seventeen: “Hot”

Stray Kids: “Maniac”

Twice: “The Feels”

Video for Good

Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5”

Latto: “P*ssy”

Lizzo: “About Damn Time”

Rina Sawayama: “This Hell”

Stromae: ”Fils de Joie”

Best Metaverse Performance

Blackpink the Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Best Longform Video

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters: Studio 666 – RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves: Star-Crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna: Madame X – Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

Best Cinematography

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran: “Bam Bam” – Epic Records

Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar: “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

Best Direction

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

Best Art Direction

Adele: “Oh My God” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat: “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves: “Simple Times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay, BTS: “My Universe” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay” – Columbia Records

Best Choreography

BTS: “Permission to Dance” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records

Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd: “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Best Editing

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat: “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo: “Brutal” – Geffen Records

Rosalía: “Saoko” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

The Weeknd: “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records

Le notizie del sito Dire sono utilizzabili e riproducibili, a condizione di citare espressamente la fonte Agenzia DIRE e l’indirizzo www.dire.it