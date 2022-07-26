Mtv Video Music Awards 2022, i Maneskin ricevono 2 nomination

(Photo credits Francis Delacroix)
ROMA – I Maneskin rappresenteranno la musica italiana agli Mtv Video Music Awards 2022. La band romana ha ricevuto ben due nomination, come Best New Artist e Best Alternative per il brano ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’. La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà al Prudential Center del New Jersey il 28 agosto. Sarà possibile seguire lo show in diretta su Mtv (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) nella notte tra il 28 e il 29 agosto a partire dalle ore 02:00. Sarà possibile esprimere il proprio voto da oggi fino al 19 agosto sul sito ufficiale.
MTV VMAS 2022: TUTTE LE NOMINATION
Video of the Year
Doja Cat: “Woman”
Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy”
Ed Sheeran: “Shivers”
Harry Styles: “As It Was“
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby”
Olivia Rodrigo: “Brutal”
Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Song of the Year
Adele: “Easy on Me”
Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever”
Doja Cat: “Woman”
Elton John, Dua Lipa: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”
Lizzo: “About Damn Time”
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay”
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Seventeen
Push Performance of the Year
Griff: “One Night”
Remi Wolf: “Sexy Villain”
Nessa Barrett: “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead”
Seventeen: “Rock With You”
Mae Muller: “Better Days”
Gayle: “abcdefu”
Shenseea: “R U That”
Omar Apollo: “Tamagotchi”
Wet Leg: “Chaise Longue”
Muni Long: “Baby Boo”
Doechii: “Persuasive”
Best Collaboration
Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy”
Elton John, Dua Lipa: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby”
Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie”
Post Malone, The Weeknd: “One Right Now”
Rosalía ft. The Weeknd: “La Fama”
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay”
Best Pop
Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever”
Doja Cat: “Woman”
Ed Sheeran: “Shivers”
Harry Styles: “As It Was”
Lizzo: “About Damn Time”
Olivia Rodrigo: “Traitor”
Best Hip-Hop
Eminem, Snoop Dogg: “From the D 2 the LBC”
Future ft. Drake, Tems: “Wait for U”
Kendrick Lamar: “N95”
Latto: “Big Energy”
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby: “Do We Have a Problem?”
Pusha T: “Diet Coke”
Best Rock
Foo Fighters: “Love Dies Young”
Jack White: “Taking Me Back”
Muse: “Won’t Stand Down”
Red Hot Chili Peppers: “Black Summer”
Shinedown: “Planet Zero”
Three Days Grace: “So Called Life”
Best Alternative
Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear: “Love It When You Hate Me”
Imagine Dragons, JID: “Enemy”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow: “Emo Girl”
Måneskin: “I Wanna Be Your Slave”
Panic! at the Disco: “Viva Las Vengeance”
Twenty One Pilots: “Saturday”
Willow, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker: “G R O W”
Best Latin
Anitta: “Envolver”
Bad Bunny: “Tití Me Preguntó”
Becky G, Karol G: “Mamiii”
Daddy Yankee: “Remix”
Farruko: “Pepas”
J Balvin, Skrillex: “In Da Getto”
Best R&B
Alicia Keys: “City of Gods (Part II)”
Chlöe: “Have Mercy”
H.E.R.: “For Anyone”
Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side”
Summer Walker, SZA, Cardi B: “No Love” (Extended Version)
The Weeknd: “Out Of Time”
Best K-pop
BTS: “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”
Itzy: “Loco”
Lisa: “Lalisa”
Seventeen: “Hot”
Stray Kids: “Maniac”
Twice: “The Feels”
Video for Good
Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5”
Latto: “P*ssy”
Lizzo: “About Damn Time”
Rina Sawayama: “This Hell”
Stromae: ”Fils de Joie”
Best Metaverse Performance
Blackpink the Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam
Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Best Longform Video
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Foo Fighters: Studio 666 – RCA Records
Kacey Musgraves: Star-Crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Madonna: Madame X – Interscope Records
Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Best Cinematography
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records
Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran: “Bam Bam” – Epic Records
Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Kendrick Lamar: “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Best Direction
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Best Art Direction
Adele: “Oh My God” – Columbia Records
Doja Cat: “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Records
Kacey Musgraves: “Simple Times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Coldplay, BTS: “My Universe” – Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay” – Columbia Records
Best Choreography
BTS: “Permission to Dance” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records
Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd: “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
Best Editing
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records
Doja Cat: “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Olivia Rodrigo: “Brutal” – Geffen Records
Rosalía: “Saoko” – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
The Weeknd: “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records
