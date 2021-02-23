Kaabour (Coordination of new italians): “Diversity management is key”

ROME – Simohamed Kaabour, president of the Coordination of New Italian Generations (Conngi) outlined the main points in a webinar interview with Dire Agency, entitled ‘Italian and African geopolitical perspectives’.



“Young people with a migratory background can make a significant contribution in giving substance to an international global exchange, including the key point of diversity management. They can take the lead in such roles as company executives having acquired the necessary competence to deal with new markets and form ad hoc alliances“.



The webinar was organized by Luiss University and is the second meeting of the Series “Diasporas Program” which focuses on discovering and fostering foreign talents as part of the internationalisation of the university and Italian university proposals.



In the last few years companies have become much more aware of the importance of “diversity management”, Kaabour pointed out. “They are on the lookout for executives who work well in a team and are able to speak various languages and interact with companies on the other side of the world, thanks to their social and cultural competence. This matching is decisive in order to be able to propose services that fit in better with new clients and global contexts”.



It is evident from this speech that young people with a migratory background are ideal “bridges” to relaunch industry in Italy, at the heart of “ a Euro- Mediterranean space”, and “above all outside Italy, abroad”.



The Luiss Series, thus, aims to contribute towards “giving substance to an international global concept”. “The university trains people in Italy so that they acquire the right skills to work anywhere” Kaabour said. “This is a phenomenon, that mustn’t be considered as a brain drain but as “synapses” or “coordinators” that move from one point to another across the world. They bring about a transformation and have an impact on more than one front, including the society and community”. The president of Conngi refers to “global concept” and the fact that “every little bit helps as long as we are careful about the consequences and causes of what is happening elsewhere”.



Kaabour added ” people with foreign origins have this role, whether they are aware of it or not”, and ” universities must set up training courses that overcome certain stereotypes”. This commitment is linked to tasks in international cooperation for development. “There are universities in Africa and in other countries in the South which give students the opportunity of high quality education,” Kaabour pointed out. The president of Conngi concluded: “Universities like the Luiss can widen their cultural horizons by joining a network with other institutions and thereby can contribute to the enhancement of potential of other countries and their citizens”.