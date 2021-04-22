Diasporas and digital innovation, webinar at Luiss on 29 april

ROMA – Social and environmental aspects of digital innovation and sustainability will be very much at the core of a fourth webinar of the Diaspora Program organized by Luiss Guido Carli for Thursday 29 April. The meeting, which is promoted in conjunction with the Association Le Reseau and which opens its doors to experts, formators and institutional representatives, will start at 3.30 PM (CEST). The webinar is entitled “Innovation, Digitalization and Sustainability for Social and Ecological Transition”.

The prospects will be various and will embrace both juridical and environmental aspects of training and equal opportunities. As in the previous meetings of the series, which was inaugurated in January, the diasporas will be at the centre of the debate and there will be ample opportunity for reflection on their contribution as well as that of the university and global citizenship ,with a view to cooperation and development. Marco Francesco Mazzù, recruiting leader and professor of Marketing & Digital ,will open the day’s program.He will be joined by Philip Thigo, Director for Africa at the Thunderbird School of Global Management, Christine Baguela Soro, CEO of the Digie Women School, Francesca Bartorilla, coordinator of the Legal Contract Management at Accenture, Daniela Battaggia, Director in Italy of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) ,and Christian Iaione, Director at the Luiss for a Master in Law Digital Innovation and Sustainability, all of whom will make a speech.

Students of the master’s degree course will also take part and talk about their experiences and give useful tips. Fabrizio Lobasso , who was previously Ambasador for Italy in Sudan and is now Deputy Director for Africa at the Foreign Ministry in Rome, will lead the meeting.