In Svezia apre Ricotta Records, negozio di miniature per topi

ROMA – Un negozio di vinili per topi in miniatura, è l’ultimo colpo messo a segno da Anonymouse, il collettivo di artisti svedesi famoso per le piccole e accurate riproduzioni di edifici in ‘stile topo’, disseminate lungo le vie di alcune città della Svezia. Il music shop si chiama ‘Ricotta Records’ e ha fatto la sua comparsa nel mese di agosto su Nygatan Street, nella città di Lund. A caratterizzare l’opera, come sempre, la cura dei dettagli e la ‘topizzazione dei personaggi’: su poster e vinili compaiono nomi di artisti come Rats Against the Machine, Dolly Parsley e Amy Winemouse. Ad arricchire il mini-negozio accurate riproduzioni di strumenti musicali, come un mini banjo perfetto per un ‘topo musicista’.

DAL RISTORANTE AL LUNA PARK, LE OPERE DEGLI ANONYMOUSE

La storia degli Anonymouse inizia nel 2016 quando a Malmo appaiono per la prima un negozio francese e un ristorante italiano in miniatura, chiamato ‘Il Topolino’, con tanto di tenda da sole e tovaglia bianche e rosse. A caratterizzarli temi legati ai topi, come un menu di formaggio e cracker. In seguito hanno realizzato tanti altri piccoli edifici come un negozio di libri, un pub e un luna park, con tanto di casa degli orrori in cui i roditori possono entrare nella bocca di un gatto.