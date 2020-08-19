In Svezia apre Ricotta Records, negozio di miniature per topi

Ultima opera degli Anonymouse, il collettivo di artisti svedesi famoso per le piccole e accurate riproduzioni di edifici in 'stile topo', disseminate lungo le vie di alcune città della Svezia
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email
Share on print

ROMA – Un negozio di vinili per topi in miniatura, è l’ultimo colpo messo a segno da Anonymouse, il collettivo di artisti svedesi famoso per le piccole e accurate riproduzioni di edifici in ‘stile topo’, disseminate lungo le vie di alcune città della Svezia. Il music shop si chiama ‘Ricotta Records’ e ha fatto la sua comparsa nel mese di agosto su Nygatan Street, nella città di Lund. A caratterizzare l’opera, come sempre, la cura dei dettagli e la ‘topizzazione dei personaggi’: su poster e vinili  compaiono nomi di artisti come Rats Against the Machine, Dolly Parsley e Amy Winemouse. Ad arricchire il mini-negozio accurate riproduzioni di strumenti musicali, come un mini banjo perfetto per un ‘topo musicista’.

DAL RISTORANTE AL LUNA PARK, LE OPERE DEGLI ANONYMOUSE

La storia degli Anonymouse inizia nel 2016 quando a Malmo appaiono per la prima un negozio francese e un ristorante italiano in miniatura, chiamato ‘Il Topolino’, con tanto di tenda da sole e tovaglia bianche e rosse. A caratterizzarli temi legati ai topi, come un menu di formaggio e cracker. In seguito hanno realizzato tanti altri piccoli edifici come un negozio di libri, un pub e un luna park, con tanto di casa degli orrori in cui i roditori possono entrare nella bocca di un gatto. 

i

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

english below ___________________________ Hej musikälskare! Vi fortsätter vår vistelse i Lund genom att öppna skivaffär. Kom in och spisa jazz med de andra jazzmössen, smyglyssna på veronica formaggios nya, eller köp en minidisc. Vi vill även passa på att tacka lunds kommun för inbjudan och tilltron till små-småföretagare. ______________________________ Hello music lovers! We continue our stay in Lund by opening a record store. Swing by and listen to some sweet jazz, pre-order lady gouda’s latest or buy yourself a minidisc. We would also like to thank the municipality of Lund for inviting us and encouraging really small business owners. #anonymouse #anonymousemmx #ricottarecords #lund

Un post condiviso da AnonyMouse (@anonymouse_mmx) in data:

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

english below Det har varit otroligt svårt att välja ut bidrag, ni har kommit på så mycket roligt och oväntat. Så vi valde tre av dom som fick oss att skratta högt. Grattis till @andersagetorp, @tantbergh, @lackalanga och @martaholmquist för strålande insatser! Skicka gärna PM till oss så ska vi se till att ni får ett litet paket på posten såsmåningom. ________________________ It’s been incredibly hard to choose between all entries, you’ve come up with so many entertaining and unexpected artists. So we choose three of those that made us laugh out loud. 💛 #anonymouse #anonymousemmx #lund #nygatan #ricottarecords

Un post condiviso da AnonyMouse (@anonymouse_mmx) in data:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email
Share on print

Leggi anche:

19 Agosto 2020
Le notizie del sito Dire sono utilizzabili e riproducibili, a condizione di citare espressamente la fonte «Agenzia DIRE» e l'indirizzo «www.dire.it»