In Svezia apre Ricotta Records, negozio di miniature per topi
ROMA – Un negozio di vinili per topi in miniatura, è l’ultimo colpo messo a segno da Anonymouse, il collettivo di artisti svedesi famoso per le piccole e accurate riproduzioni di edifici in ‘stile topo’, disseminate lungo le vie di alcune città della Svezia. Il music shop si chiama ‘Ricotta Records’ e ha fatto la sua comparsa nel mese di agosto su Nygatan Street, nella città di Lund. A caratterizzare l’opera, come sempre, la cura dei dettagli e la ‘topizzazione dei personaggi’: su poster e vinili compaiono nomi di artisti come Rats Against the Machine, Dolly Parsley e Amy Winemouse. Ad arricchire il mini-negozio accurate riproduzioni di strumenti musicali, come un mini banjo perfetto per un ‘topo musicista’.
DAL RISTORANTE AL LUNA PARK, LE OPERE DEGLI ANONYMOUSE
La storia degli Anonymouse inizia nel 2016 quando a Malmo appaiono per la prima un negozio francese e un ristorante italiano in miniatura, chiamato ‘Il Topolino’, con tanto di tenda da sole e tovaglia bianche e rosse. A caratterizzarli temi legati ai topi, come un menu di formaggio e cracker. In seguito hanno realizzato tanti altri piccoli edifici come un negozio di libri, un pub e un luna park, con tanto di casa degli orrori in cui i roditori possono entrare nella bocca di un gatto.
english below ___________________________ Hej musikälskare! Vi fortsätter vår vistelse i Lund genom att öppna skivaffär. Kom in och spisa jazz med de andra jazzmössen, smyglyssna på veronica formaggios nya, eller köp en minidisc. Vi vill även passa på att tacka lunds kommun för inbjudan och tilltron till små-småföretagare. ______________________________ Hello music lovers! We continue our stay in Lund by opening a record store. Swing by and listen to some sweet jazz, pre-order lady gouda’s latest or buy yourself a minidisc. We would also like to thank the municipality of Lund for inviting us and encouraging really small business owners. #anonymouse #anonymousemmx #ricottarecords #lund
Noix and il topolino at dusk. Thank you soooo much for the new likes and followers! It means the world to us! Without spoiling too much we can tell you that we’re working on a new scene, and in 2017 you’re going to be able to see plenty more! #bergsgatan #kebabhouse #möllan #anonymouse_mmx #anonymouse #disney #thegreatmousedetective #therescuers #anamericantail #donbluth #streetart
english below Det har varit otroligt svårt att välja ut bidrag, ni har kommit på så mycket roligt och oväntat. Så vi valde tre av dom som fick oss att skratta högt. Grattis till @andersagetorp, @tantbergh, @lackalanga och @martaholmquist för strålande insatser! Skicka gärna PM till oss så ska vi se till att ni får ett litet paket på posten såsmåningom. ________________________ It’s been incredibly hard to choose between all entries, you’ve come up with so many entertaining and unexpected artists. So we choose three of those that made us laugh out loud. 💛 #anonymouse #anonymousemmx #lund #nygatan #ricottarecords
english below. Tredje gången gillt! Här kommer sista närbilderna på skivor och affischer, och imorgon tänkte vi utse vinnaren av det lilla lilla priset. __________________________ Third time’s the charm! Here are the last close-ups of records and posters, and tomorrow we’ll announce the winner of the tiny prize. #anonymouse #anonymousemmx #ricottarecords #lund #nygatan #streetart #cashew #tompetit #bottlecapbanjo #ladygouda