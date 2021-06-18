Pandemic interrupts the growth of female entrepreneurship in Brazil

By Bianca Oliveira

SAO PAULO – The survey “WomenNomics: The Impact of Covid-19 on 10,000 Women and 10,000 Small Businesses” by Goldman Sachs showed that women entrepreneurs were the ones who suffered the most from the economic impacts of Covid-19. The drop in revenue of companies led by women was 66%.

The main reasons given for the problem were the double working hours and household chores, as well as lower levels of adaptation to digital tools to increase the potential of their businesses. Last year, inequality between men and women in the labor market reached its lowest levels since 1990.

Compared to other countries, Brazilian entrepreneurs also suffered more from the impacts of the pandemic. Worldwide, the rate of women who had to close their businesses permanently was 3%, according to the survey.

In Brazil, this percentage reached 12%, and the main factors for the closure of activities were: the drop in sales and contracts (62%), mental and physical health (47%), balance between personal and professional life ( 45%), understand and implement government legislation (29%) and fire employees (29%).

Another survey carried out with the support of Sebrae (Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Businesses) and the IBPQ (Brazilian Institute of Quality and Productivity), indicated that the rate of entrepreneurship in Brazil reached the lowest level in the last eight years, interrupting a growing movement of entrepreneurship. The overall rate dropped to 31.6% in 2020, from 38.7% in 2019. The number of new female entrepreneurs, from 3 months to 3.5 years, fell 35%, while men registered growth of 7%.

IN BRASILE LE IMPRENDITRICI PAGANO PER LA PANDEMIA: “RICAVI -66%“

Di Bianca Oliveira

SAN PAOLO DEL BRASILE – Le imprenditrici sono state uno dei gruppi che in Brasile hanno sofferto di più l’impatto economico della crisi provocata dalla pandemia di Covid-19. Il calo dei ricavi delle imprese gestite da donne è stato in media del 66 per cento. È quanto emerge dalla ricerca ‘WomenNomics: O impacto da Covid-19 em 10 mil mulheres e 10mil pequenos negócios‘, realizzata dalla banca d’affari Goldman Sachs. Tra le ragioni principali della dinamica, secondo lo studio, il fatto che le donne fanno spesso un doppio lavoro, occupandosi anche della faccende domestiche, oltre al minore livello di adattamento agli strumenti digitali come mezzo per incrementare il potenziale delle loro attività. L’anno scorso, le disuguaglianze tra uomini e donne nel mercato del lavoro avevano raggiunto il livello più alto dal 1990. In relazione agli altri Paesi, il dato relativo agli impatti sulle imprenditrici della pandemia è stato uno dei peggiori. Nel mondo infatti la quota di donne che hanno dovuto chiudere le loro imprese definitivamente durante la crisi sanitaria è stato del tre per cento.

PANDEMIA INTERROMPE CRESCIMENTO DO EMPREENDEDORISMO FEMININO NO BRASIL

Por Bianca Oliveira

SAO PAULO – A pesquisa “WomenNomics: O impacto da Covid-19 em 10 mil mulheres e 10mil pequenos negócios”, feita pelo Goldman Sachs, mostrou que as mulheres empreendedoras foram as que mais sofreram os impactos econômicos da Covid-19. A queda de receitas das empresas lideradas por mulheres foi de 66%.

Os principais motivos apontados para o problema foram a jornada dupla de trabalho e as tarefas domésticas, bem como níveis mais baixos de adaptação às ferramentas digitais para aumentar o potencial de seus negócios. No ano passado, a desigualdade entre homens e mulheres no mercado de trabalho atingiu os níveis mais baixos desde 1990.

Em relação a outros países, as empreendedoras brasileiras também sofreram mais os impactos da pandemia. No mundo, a taxa de mulheres que tiveram que fechar seus negócios permanentemente foi de 3%, segundo a pesquisa.

Já no Brasil, esse percentual chegou a 12%, sendo que os principais fatores para o encerramento das atividades foram : a queda de vendas e contratos (62%), saúde mental e física (47%), equilíbrio entre vida pessoal e profissional (45%), entender e implementar as legislações governamentais (29%) e demitir funcionários (29%).

Uma outra pesquisa feita com o apoio do Sebrae (Serviço Brasileiro de Apoio à Micro e Pequenas Empresas) e do IBPQ (Instituto Brasileiro de Qualidade e Produtividade), indicou que a taxa de empreendedorismo no Brasil atingiu o menor patamar dos últimos oito anos, interrompendo um movimento crescente de empreendedorismo. A taxa geral caiu para 31,6% em 2020, ante 38,7% registrada em 2019. O número de novas empreendedoras, de 3 meses a 3,5 anos, caiu 35%, enquanto os homens registraram crescimento de 7%