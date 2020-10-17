Brasile, Garnero chiama l’Italia per lo sviluppo economico

ROMA – Missione istituzionale ed imprenditoriale promossa da Brasilinvest, con il suo Presidente, Mario Garnero, tesa a focalizzare nuovi rapporti di cooperazione economica tra Italia e Brasile. Ieri a Brasilia, tra gli altri, due ‘faccia a faccia’ di alto livello con il ministro degli Esteri e quello della Salute. Nel nuovo orizzonte temporale post pandemia si è colta l’intenzione, da parte di alcune delle più importanti istituzioni brasiliane, di far conoscere e informare sui progetti di investimento, non solo quelli già varati, ma anche quelli auspicabili che si vogliono condividere costruttivamente, in un percorso virtuoso, con qualificati partner esteri, magari proprio italiani.

Agli incontri dell’ultimo giorno, con la supervisione dell’Ammiraglio Flavio Rocha, Segretario per le questioni Strategiche della Presidenza della Repubblica del Brasile, ha partecipato anche l’azienda tecnologica italiana Topnetwork spa. Con il Ministro della Salute, Eduardo Pazuello, si è parlato di possibili confronti su esperienze riguardanti i due Paesi, soprattutto nell’area delle nuove tecnologie applicate al settore sanitario.

A seguire quello tra il Ministro degli Affari Esteri, Ernesto Araujo, e Nunzio Bevilacqua, giurista d’impresa ed esperto economico internazionale, che al termine hanno espresso la comune volontà “di incrementare quantitativamente e, soprattutto, qualitativamente le relazioni economico-imprenditoriali con l’Italia”, partendo da una comunicazione che mostri, realisticamente le opportunità attuali del Paese definito dal ministro stesso assolutamente ‘business friendly’ e soprattutto fortemente legato all’Italia.

Insomma, più tavoli economici sui quali focalizzare tematiche e sviluppare progetti a cavallo tra Brasile e Italia, ma soprattutto una relazione basata su un percorso di medio/lungo periodo caratterizzato da quadri normativi chiari e fiducia negli investitori.

In un mondo che va sempre avanti “il restare fermi ci porta inevitabilmente a perdere posizioni- ha commentato Bevilacqua- ora c’è l’occasione per nuovi e virtuosi percorsi di cooperazione imprenditoriale tra Paesi con Dna particolarmente compatibili, per essere poi immediatamente reattivi e pronti a conquistare vantaggi competitivi alla ripresa delle attività globali”. Le tecnologie e le infrastrutture sono certamente strategiche ma, ha detto ancora il giurista d’impresa, “non dimentichiamo il turismo che, per entrambi i Paesi, potrebbe vedere grandi opportunità di crescita”.

Business lawyer Bevilacqua meets Foreign Affairs and Health ministers: “Great opportunities for Italian companies”

An institutional and entrepreneurial mission was promoted by Brasilinvest Group, with its President Mario Garnero, with the aim of fostering new economic cooperation relations between Italy and Brazil. Yesterday in Brasilia there were high-level talks with the Brazilian Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Health, Ernesto Araujo and Eduardo Pazuello respectively.

With a focus on the post-pandemic economic recovery, a willingness of some of the most important Brazilian institutions to raise awareness and information on investment projects emerged. During the meetings, there was a strong focus on investments which had been already approved but also on those possibly in the making in the near future, with qualified foreign partners, not least Italian ones.

The Italian technology company Topnetwork also participated in a few meetings, under the supervision of Admiral Flavio Rocha, Secretary for Strategic Matters of the Presidency of the Republic of Brazil. Relevant experiences of the two countries were discussed with Pazuello, especially in the sector of new technologies applied to the health sector.

Araujo and Nunzio Bevilacqua, a business lawyer and international economic expert, expressed their common desire “to quantitatively and above all qualitatively increase the economic-entrepreneurial relationship between Brazil and Italy”, starting from a communication that show, realistically, the current opportunities offered by the Brazilian economic environment, defined by the minister himself as absolutely “business friendly” and strongly linked to Italy.

During the meetings it was pointed out that there are various economic sectors on which to focus with the aim of developing Brazil-Italy issues and a relationship based on a medium / long-term path characterized by clear regulatory frameworks and trust in investors. “In a world that is always moving forward, staying still inevitably leads us to lose positions” Bevilacqua said. “Now there is an opportunity for an enhanced entrepreneurial cooperation between countries with particularly compatible DNA: the goal is to be immediately reactive and ready to get competitive advantages when global activities resume”. According to the business lawyer, “technologies and infrastructures are certainly strategic but tourism should not be neglected, because it could provide both countries with significant growth opportunities”.