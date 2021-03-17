Italian and African business perspectives, Luiss webinar on tuesday 23

ROME – The bonds and economic opportunities between Italy and Africa,which lie in two continents which are geographically close ,present an enormous potential to exploit. This topic will be the focal point of the third webinar of the Diaspora program, which is a series of meetings online, organized by Luiss Guido Carli University.Experts, representatives of entrepreneurial institutions and networks will take part at the meeting, promoted together with the Reseau Association, which is due to start at 2pm.



Various experts will speak including Roberta Datteri, Vice President of CNA , Marta Sachy, General Director of the Aurora Foundation, Jihen Boutiba Mrad, General Director of Business Med, Massimo Zaurrini, Director of Africa and Business, and Gianluigi Vassallo, Italian Ambassador in Sudan. Marco Francesco Mazzù, Recruiting leader and Professor of Marketing and Digital at Luiss, will open up the day’s program. Alberto Magnani, journalist for Sole 24 Ore, will lead the webinar, entitled “Economic prospects between Italy and Africa”. During the webinar on 13 April a session of labs will be presented.The Diasporas Program is a series of meetings and debates which began last January.The distinctive feature of the initiative is that the university is opening up its doors to the world, inspiring Italy with global horizons. and aims to enhance talents especially in communities of foreign origin as well as support the internationalization and sharing of knowledge.The meetings online, in Italian, English and French, are organized on the basis of an agreement approved by Luiss with Le Reseau, the African Diaspora Association in Italy, which is also part of the National Council of Diasporas.