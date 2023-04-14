Al via il Coachella 2023: la line up del primo week end

ROMA – Musica, spettaccolo, intrattenimento e glamour. Parte oggi, 14 aprile, l’edizione 2023 del Coachella, il più grande Festival musicale della California. Una ricca line-up di artisti si esibirà nel corso di due weekend di aprile, quello dal 14 al 16 e quello dal 21 al 23. Headliners dell’evento Bad Bunny (il 14 e il 21 aprile), le Blackpink (il 15 e il 22 aprile) e Frank Ocean (il 16 e il 23 aprile).

Quest’anno sarà possibile seguire il Coachella in streaming gratuito sul canale YouTube ufficiale.

COACHELLA 2023, LA LINE UP DEL PRIMO WEEK END

(Gli orari sono riportati come in originale in PT, Pacific Time. Per ricavare l’orario italiano basta aggiungere +9)

VENERDì 14 APRILE

Bad Bunny (11:25, Coachella)

Maceo Plex (11:15, Yuma)

Metro Boomin (10:35, Sahara)

FKJ (10:35, Mojave)

Ashnikko (10:35, Gobi)

The Chemical Brothers (9:50, Outdoor)

Testpilot (9:45, Yuma)

Uncle Waffles (9:30, Sonora)

Whyte Fang (9:25, Gobi)

Two Friends (9:20, Sahara)

Angèle (9:10, Mojave)

Gorillaz (8:35, Coachella)

The Garden (8:15, Gobi)

Mochakk (8:15, Yuma)

Jamie Jones (8:05, Sahara)

Sasha Alex Sloan (7:40, Sonora)

Blondie (7:35, Mojave)

Kaytranada (7:30, Outdoor)

Burna Boy (7:05, Coachella)

Yves Tumor (7:05, Gobi)

Blink-182 (6:45, Sahara)

Idris Elba (6:45, Yuma)

SG Lewis (6:10, Outdoor)

Wet Leg (6:00, Mojave)

TV Girl (5:55, Sonora)

Tobe Nwigwe (5:45, Gobi)

Becky G (5:45, Coachella)

Nora En Pure (5:30, Yuma)

Vintage Culture (5:20, Sahara)

Yungblud (4:55, Outdoor)

Muna (4:50, Mojave)

Magdalena Bay (4:50, Sonora)

Pusha T (4:30, Coachella)

Overmono (4:25, Gobi)

Malaa (4:15, Sahara)

Dennis Cruz + Paw$a (4:15, Yuma)

Benee (3:45, Mojave)

Saba (3:45, Outdoor)

DannyLux (3:40, Sonora)

Doechii (3:30, Coachella)

Gabriels (3:20, Gobi)

Dombresky (3:10, Sahara)

Oliver Koletzki (3:00, Yuma)

Soul Glo (2:55, Sonora)

Record Safari (2:50, Coachella)

Domi & JD Beck (2:40, Mojave)

The Comet Is Coming (2:30, Outdoor)

¿Téo? (2:20, Gobi)

Lava La Rue (2:00, Sonora)

Kyle Watson (2:00, Yuma)

Mary Jane (1:45, Sahara)

Lewis OfMan (1:40, Mojave)

Jupiter & Okwess (1:20, Gobi)

The Murder Capital (1:10, Sonora)

Chris Stussy (1:00, Yuma)

Juicewon (1:00, Outdoor)

Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers (12:45, Gobi)

Black Jade (12:30, Mojave)

Juliet Mendoza (12:00, Yuma)

Jim Smith (12:00, Sonora)

SABATO 15 APRILE

Blackpink (9:00, Coachella)

Donavan’s Yard (11:55, Gobi)

$uicideboy$ (11:45, Sahara)

Calvin Harris (11:35, Coachella)

Keinemusik (11:00, Yuma)

Chromeo (10:40, Gobi)

Labrinth (10:35, Mojave)

The Kid Laroi (10:20, Sahara)

Eric Prydz Presents Holo (10:20, Outdoor)

Nia Archives (10:00, Sonora)

Monolink (9:30, Gobi)

Hot Since 82 (9:30, Yuma)

Underworld (9:05, Mojave)

Bakar (9:00m Sonora)

Eladio Carrión (8:20, Gobi)

Boygenius (8:10, Outdoor)

Tale of Us (8:05, Sahara)

WhoMadeWho (8:00, Yuma)

Sunset Rollercoaster (7:55, Sonora)

Jai Paul (7:40, Mojave)

Rosalía (7:00, Coachella)

Yaeji (7:00, Gobi)

Diljit Dosanjh (6:50, Sahara)

Jan Blomqvist (6:45, Yuma)

The Breeders (6:40, Sonora)

Sofi Tukker (6:35, Outdoor)

Remi Wolf (6:25, Mojave)

Shenseea (5:55, Gobi)

Charli XCX (5:35, Coachella)

The Linda Lindas (5:35, Sonora)

Elderbrook (5:30, Sahara)

DJ Tennis + Carlita (5:30, Yuma)

Mura Masa (5:20, Mojave)

Hiatus Kaiyote (5:20, Outdoor)

Dinner Party (4:40, Gobi)

Ethel Cain (4:30, Sonora)

070 Shake (4:20, Coachella)

Kenny Beats (4:20, Sahara)

Yung Lean (4:15, Mojave)

Mathame (4:15, Yuma)

Earthgang (4:10, Outdoor)

UMI (3:35, Gobi)

Destroy Boys (3:35, Sonora)

Flo Milli (3:20, Sahara)

Snail Mail (3:10, Mojave)

Marc Rebillet (3:00, Coachella)

Rebelution (3:00, Outdoor)

Colyn (3:00, Yuma)

Bratty (2:40, Sonora)

Elyanna (2:30, Gobi)

Brn Luxxry (2:20, Coachella)

AG Club (2:10, Mojave)

Chloé Caillet (2:00, Yuma)

Venessa Michaels (1:50, Sahara)

Scowl (1:45, Sonora)

Yimbo (1:40, Outdoor)

dxsko (1:10, Gobi)

Francis Mercier (1:00, Yuma)

Horsegirl (1:00, Sonora)

Wave Groove (12:50, Mojave)

Talon (12:00, Yuma)

Buster Jarvis (12:00, Sonora)

DOMENICA 16 APRILE

Frank Ocean (10:05 Coachella)

Boris Brejcha (11:20, Sahara)

Gordo (10:30, Yuma)

DPR Live + DPR Ian (9:20, Gobi)

Sudan Archives (9:10, Outdoor)

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie (9:05, Sahara)

Adam Beyer (9:00, Yuma)

The Blaze (8:55, Mojave)

Fisher + Chris Lake (8:40, Outdoor)

Drama (8:15, Gobi)

Knocked Loose (8:10, Outdoor)

Willow (7:45, Mojave)

Jai Wolf (7:45, Sahara)

Camelphat (7:30, Yuma)

Björk (7:25, Coachella)

Mareux (7:15, Outdoor)

Cannons (7:10, Gobi)

Dominic Fike (6:50, Outdoor)

Jackson Wang (6:45, Sahara)

Christine and the Queens (6:25, Mojave)

Alex G (6:00, Sonora)

Kali Uchis (6:00, Coachella)

Løren (6:00, Sahara)

Sasha & John Digweed (6:00, Yuma)

2ManyDJs (5:55, Gobi)

Rae Sremmurd (5:40, Outdoor)

Weyes Blood (5:15, Mojave)

Momma (5:05, Outdoor)

Latto (5:00, Sahara)

Romy (4:45, Gobi)

Porter Robinson (4:45, Coachella)

Cassian (4:30, Yuma)

Big Wild (4:15, Outdoor)

Noname (4:10, Mojave)

MK (4:00, Sahara)

Sleaford Mods (4:00, Outdoor)

Fousheé (3:40, Gobi)

Glorilla (3:40, Coachella)

IDK (3:05, Mojave)

Stick Figure (3:00, Outdoor)

TSHA (3:00, Yuma)

El Michels Affair (2:55, Outdoor)

Pi’erre Bourne (2:50, Sahara)

Joy Crookes (2:45, Gobi)

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs (2:30, Coachella)

Paris Texas (2:05, Mojave)

LP Giobbi (2:00, Yuma)

Los Bitchos (1:55, Outdoor)

Ali Sethi (1:50, Gobi)

Jaqck Glam (1:40, Outdoor)

Loboman (1:25, Sahara)

Connexión Divina (1:00, Outdoor)

Airrica (1:00, Yuma)

DJ Lil Buddha (12:45, Mojave)

Gingee (12:30, Gobi)

Minus the Light (12:00, Yuma)

Argenis (12:00, Outdoor)