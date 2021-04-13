Brazilian Government wins R $ 10 billion in investment with Infra Week

by Bianca Oliveira

SAO PAULO – The Brazilian government has resumed the auction agenda last week, interrupted last year by the Covid-19 pandemic. In three days, 22 airports were granted to the private sector, the first stretch of the West-East Integration Railway (Fiol), in Bahia, and five port terminals.

In all, the auctions held by the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) won R$ 10 billion for transportation infrastructure in the country. It is estimated that the concessions generate about 208 thousand direct and indirect jobs over the contract period, which vary from 10 to 35 years.

Section 1 of the West-East Integration Railway (Fiol) will receive a total investment of R$ 3.3 billion, enough for the completion of the work that has been stopped for more than 10 years, with 80% of execution. The airline sector earned R$ 6.1 billion, with the consortium winners being Vinci Airports and Companhia de Participações em Concessões (Company of Concession Stakes.).

The five leased port terminals are added to another 20 auctioned since 2019. Even with the pandemic, the sector grew 4.2% in 2020, with contracts totaling more than R$ 10 billion. Another 12 terminals are expected to be tendered later this year.

Still in April and July, two more auctions for the highway system are foreseen, with an estimated yield of R$ 9.8 billion and the generation of 170 thousand jobs. For this year, the expectation is that, in addition to the 28 assets of Infra Week, another 22 projects will be granted, which would guarantee another R$ 130 billion for the infrastructure sector.

‘INFRA WEEK’ IN BRASILE, ALL’ASTA 22 AEROPORTI, 5 PORTI E FERROVIA

di Bianca Oliveira

SAN PAOLO DEL BRASILE – Il governo brasiliano ha indetto Infra Week, una settimana di aste pubbliche, ferme da oltre un anno a causa della pandemia di Covid-19. In tre giorni, sono stati assegnati 22 aeroporti al settore privato, il primo tratto della Ferrovia di integrazione Ovest-Est (Fiol), a Bahia, e cinque terminal portuali.



In tutto, le aste per i contratti di concessione indette dalla Borsa di San Paolo hanno prodotto 10 miliardi di reais brasiliani – circa un miliardo e mezzo di euro – per opere infrastrutturali nel settore dei trasporti. Si stima che questi progetti ora genereranno circa 208mila posti di lavoro diretti e indiretti nell’arco della durata del contratto di concessione, che varia dai 10 ai 35 anni.



La sezione 1 della Ferrovia di integrazione ovest-est (Fiol) riceverà un investimento totale di 3,3 miliardi di reais (pari a 490 milioni di euro), sufficiente per il completamento dei lavori che sono stati interrotti per più di dieci anni, con l’80% dell’opera completata. Il settore delle compagnie aeree ha guadagnato 6,1 miliardi (893 milioni di euro), grazie ai vincitori del consorzio Vinci Airports e Companhia de Participacoes em Concessoes.

I cinque terminal portuali così assegnati si aggiungono agli altri 20 messi all’asta dal 2019. Nonostante la pandemia, il settore è cresciuto del 4,2% nel 2020, con contratti per un totale di oltre 10 miliardi di reais. Altri 12 terminal dovrebbero essere messi a gara entro la fine dell’anno.



Ad aprile e poi ancora a luglio sono previste altre due aste per il sistema autostradale, con un guadagno stimato in 9,8 miliardi di reais, e la creazione di 170mila posti di lavoro. Per quest’anno, l’aspettativa è che, oltre alle 28 attività di Infra Week, verranno dati in concessione altri 22 progetti, che dovrebbero garantire altri 130 miliardi di reais per il settore delle infrastrutture, ossia 19 miliardi di euro.



GOVERNO CONQUISTA R$10 BILHÕES EM INVESTIMENTO COM INFRA WEEK

por Bianca Oliveira

SAO PAULO – O governo brasileiro retomou na última semana a agenda de leilões, interrompida no ano passado pela pandemia da Covid-19. Em três dias, foram concedidos à iniciativa privada 22 aeroportos, o primeiro trecho da Ferrovia de Integração Oeste-Leste (Fiol), na Bahia, e cinco terminais portuários.

Ao todo, os leilões realizados pela Bolsa de Valores de São Paulo (B3) conquistaram R$ 10 bilhões para a infraestrutura de transportes no país. A estimativa é que as concessões gerem cerca de 208 mil empregos diretos e indiretos ao longo do tempo de contrato, que variam de 10 a 35 anos.

O trecho 1 da Ferrovia de Integração Oeste-Leste (Fiol) receberá investimento total de R$3,3 bilhões, valor suficiente para a conclusão da obra que está parada há mais de 10 anos, com 80% de execução. Já o setor aéreo conquistou R$6,1 bilhões, sendo que os vencedores do consórcio foram a Vinci Airports e a Companhia de Participações em Concessões.

Os cinco terminais portuários arrendados se somam a outros 20 leiloados desde 2019. Mesmo com a pandemia, o setor cresceu 4,2% em 2020, com contratos que somam mais de R$ 10 bilhões. Outros 12 terminais devem ser licitados ainda neste ano.

Ainda em abril e julho estão previstos mais dois leilões do sistema rodoviário, estimando-se um rendimento de R$9,8 bilhões e a geração de 170 mil postos de trabalho. Para esse ano, a expectativa é que sejam concedidos, além dos 28 ativos da Infra Week, outros 22 empreendimentos, o que garantiria mais R$ 130 bilhões para o setor da infraestrutura.