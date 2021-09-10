Bolsonaro publishes declaration to the Brazilian nation

By Bianca Oliveira

SÃO PAULO – The demonstrations in favor of the Bolsonaro government on September 7, in which the president harshly criticized the ministers of the Supreme Court, triggered different reactions. On the one hand, truck drivers began a standstill in defense of Bolsonaro, and on the other, an even larger group of politicians and institutions took a stand in favor of the impeachment.

In addition to political impacts, both negatively affect the economy. With the institutional crisis exposed, the dollar rose by 2.93%. The road blockade made by truck drivers across the country since the night of Wednesday (8) may impact the supply of the entire country and has a direct impact on inflation.

Faced with the scenario, Jair Bolsonaro released a statement to the Brazilian nation this Thursday, in which he retreated from the threat tone, which was not well accepted by his supporters, but had an immediate effect on the Stock Exchange. “I never had any intention of attacking any of the Powers of the Republic. Harmony between them is not my will, but a constitutional determination that everyone, without exception, must respect,” he said.

Bolsonaro also reinforced that he is willing to dialogue with representatives of all institutions and that his words, “sometimes scathing, came from the heat of the moment”. “Democracy is this: Executive, Legislative and Judiciary working together in favor of the people and all respecting the Constitution. I have always been willing to maintain a permanent dialogue with the other Powers in order to maintain harmony and independence between them”.

The president also met with a group of truck drivers and asked that the strike not take greater proportions. According to a bulletin sent by the Ministry of Infrastructure yesterday afternoon, the blockades were all under control and there were only concentration points on federal highways in 13 states.

BRASILE. SCONTRO CON IL TRIBUNALE SUPREMO, BOLSONARO RASSICURA

Di Bianca Oliveira

SAN PAOLO – Sciopero e blocchi stradali da parte dei camionisti a favore del presidente Jair Bolsonaro, da una parte, e, dall’altra, un appoggio sempre maggiore di politici e istituzioni a favore dell’impeachment ai danni del capo di Stato. Sono queste alcune delle conseguenze, in direzioni opposte, del discorso che Bolsonaro ha pronunciato martedì nel corso delle manifestazioni organizzate in suo sostegno a Brasilia e San Paolo, durante le quali ha criticato i giudici del Supremo Tribunal Federal (Stf).

Oltre all’impatto a livello politico, entrambi gli sviluppi hanno colpito negativamente l’economia. Con l’attuale esposizione della crisi istituzionale, il dollaro ha fatto registare un aumento sul reais del 2,93%. Solo il blocco delle autostrade organizzato in tutto il Paese dagli autotrasportatori a partire da mercoledì potrebbe avere conseguenze sulle catene di approvvigionamento e riflettersi in modo diretto sul tasso di inflazione.

Davanti a uno scenario del genere Bolsonaro ha pubblicato oggi una dichiarazione alla nazione, con la quale ha abbassato i toni, che non erano stati accolti bene neanche dei suoi sostenitori e che ha ha avuto un effetto immediato sull’andamento della Borsa.

“Non ho mai avuto alcuna intenzione di aggredire qualcuno dei poteri dello Stato” ha chiarito il presidente. “L’armonia fra questi non è tanto il frutto della mia volontà quanto una determinazione sul piano costituzionale che tutti, senza eccezione, dobbiamo rispettare”.

Bolsonaro ha ribadito di essere disposto a dialogare con i rappresentanti delle istituzioni della Repubblica e che le sue parole, “per quanto contundenti sono derivate dall’agitazione del momento”.

“La democrazia è questo” ha continuato Bolsonaro: “Esecutivo, legislativo e giudiziario che lavorano insieme per il bene del popolo e rispettando tutti la nostra magna carta. Sono sempre stato disposto a mantenere un dialogo permanente con gli altri poteri dello Stato per il mantenimento della loro indipendenza e armonia”.

L’inquilino del Planalto si è anche riunito con un gruppo di camionisti e ha chiesto loro di non ampliare i blocchi stradali. Stando a un bollettino inviato dal ministro per le Infrastrutture ieri, i blocchi erano tutti sotto controllo. Secondo fonti di stampa concordanti, punti di concentrazione degli autotrasportatori sono stati localizzati lungo autostrade federali di 13 Stati.

BOLSONARO PUBLICA DECLARAÇÃO À NAÇÃO BRASILEIRA

Por Bianca Oliveira

SÃO PAULO – As manifestações a favor do governo Bolsonaro no dia 7 de setembro, em que o presidente fez duras críticas aos ministros do Supremo Tribunal Federal, desencadeou diferentes reações. Por um lado, os caminhoneiros iniciaram uma paralisação em defesa de Bolsonaro e, por outro, um grupo ainda maior de políticos e instituições se posicionaram a favor do impeachment.

Além dos impactos políticos, ambas afetam negativamente a economia. Com a crise institucional exposta, o dólar teve uma alta de 2.93%. Já o bloqueio de rodovias feito pelos caminhoneiros em todo o país desde a noite da quarta-feira (8) pode impactar no abastecimento de todo o país e tem reflexos diretos na inflação.

Diante do cenário, Jair Bolsonaro divulgou nesta quinta-feira uma declaração à Nação brasileira, em que recua no tom de ameaça,o que não foi bem aceito pelos seus apoiadores, mas teve um efeito imediato na Bolsa.

“Nunca tive nenhuma intenção de agredir quaisquer dos Poderes. A harmonia entre eles não é vontade minha, mas determinação constitucional que todos, sem exceção, devem respeitar”, informou em nota pública.

Bolsonaro reforçou também que está disposto a dialogar com os representantes de todas as instituições da República e que suas palavras, “por vezes contundentes, decorreram do calor do momento”.

“Democracia é isso: Executivo, Legislativo e Judiciário trabalhando juntos em favor do povo e todos respeitando a Constituição. Sempre estive disposto a manter diálogo permanente com os demais Poderes pela manutenção da harmonia e independência entre eles”.

O presidente também se reuniu com um grupo de caminhoneiros e pediu que a paralisação não tomasse maiores proporções. Segundo boletim enviado pelo Ministério da Infraestrutura na tarde de ontem, os bloqueios estavam todos controlados e havia apenas pontos de concentração em rodovias federais de 13 estados.