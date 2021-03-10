Situation in São Paulo worsens: government considers a more restrictive phase

by João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – The government of the state of São Paulo is studying the possibility of joining the purple phase of combating the pandemic of Covid-19. According to the government advisory, the move to the new phase, which is even more restrictive than the red one, is already discussed.

CBN radio said that the state should enter the purple phase of the São Paulo Plan in the next few days. According to the radio, the expectation is that the changes will be enacted on Thursday (11) or Friday (12); if confirmed, the new phase should start to take effect from next Saturday.

The purple phase includes restricted opening hours for essential activities, such as bakeries, supermarkets and gas stations. With the new phase, these services will not be able to operate 24 hours a day. The measure also provides for the total suspension of religious and sporting events, such as the São Paulo football championship. In addition, schools will not be able to take face-to-face classes, reinforcing the judicial decision taken last Tuesday (9), which had determined that teachers would not work in person. Another measure of the more restrictive classification is the construction of new field hospitals in the state, the first must be located at a school in the Heliópolis favela.

Despite the restrictions of the red phase, the situation in São Paulo is getting worse every day. The state records an average of 120 ICU admissions per day and a report carried out by Portal G1, on Tuesday, found that at least 30 patients with Covid-19 died in the waiting list for Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in these first nine days of March in the state of São Paulo. The deaths of patients awaiting the release of intensive beds occurred in cities located in Greater São Paulo and in the interior of the state.

BRASILE. COVID, SAN PAOLO PRONTA A PASSARE IN ZONA VIOLA

di João Marcelo

SAN PAOLO – Il governo dello Stato di San Paolo sta studiando la possibilità di introdurre una fase “viola” del contrasto alla pandemia di Covid-19. Stando a quanto hanno reso noto i consulenti dell’esecutivo locale, infatti, lo spostamento verso la nuova fase, con restrizioni più rigide di quelle previste per la rossa, è già esaminata.

Secondo l’emittente radiofonica Cbn, lo Stato dovrebbe entrare nella fase “viola” del Piano del governo già nei prossimi giorni. Stando alla radio, si attende che il cambio sia decretato domani o venerdì. Nel caso in cui fosse confermato, entrerà poi in vigore sabato.

La fase viola include orari ancora più ridotti per le attività essenziali come panetterie, supermercati e pompe di benzina. Anche questi servizi non potranno funzionare 24 ore al giorno. Le misure prevedono inoltre la sospensione totale degli eventi religiosi e sportivi, come il campionato ‘paulista’ di calcio. Oltre a questo, le scuole non potranno svolgere le lezioni in presenza. Un provvedimento che rafforza una decisione giudiziaria adottata ieri che stabilisce che i professori non lavorino in presenza. Un’altra misura implicherà invece la costruzione di ospedali da campo nel territorio dello Stato, a partire da quello che verrà organizzato in una scuola della favela di Heliopolis.

Nonostante le restrizioni previste dalla fase rossa, la situazione sanitaria a San Paolo sta peggiorando di giorno in giorno. Nello Stato sono state registrate 120 ammissioni in terapia intensiva in un giorno. Secondo un report del sito di informazioni Portal G1, pubblicato ieri, sono almeno 30 i pazienti che sono deceduti nei primi nove giorni di marzo a causa del Covid-19 mentre si trovavano in lista d’attesa per una postazione in questo reparto. Questi decessi sono avvenuti in alcune località dell’area metropolitana di San Paolo e anche in altre città dello Stato.

Situação no estado de São Paulo se agrava e governo estuda adotar fase mais restritiva

por João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – O governo do estado de São Paulo está estudando a possibilidade de aderir a fase roxa do combate à pandemia da Covid-19. De acordo com a assessoria do governo, a mudança para a nova fase, que é ainda mais restritiva que a vermelha, já é debatida.

A rádio CBN afirmou que o estado deve entrar na fase roxa do Plano São Paulo já nos próximos dias. De acordo com a rádio, a expectativa é que as mudanças sejam decretadas na quinta-feira (11) ou sexta-feira (12); se confirmado, a nova fase deverá começar a valer a partir do próximo sábado.

A fase roxa inclui horários restritos de funcionamento em atividades essenciais, como padarias, supermercados e postos de gasolina. Com a nova fase, esses serviços não poderão funcionar 24h por dia. A medida também prevê a suspensão total de eventos religiosos e esportivos, como o campeonato paulista de futebol. Além disso, escolas não poderão ter aulas presenciais, reforçando a decisão judicial tomada na última terça-feira (9), que havia determinado que professores não trabalhassem presencialmente. Outra medida da classificação mais restritiva é a construção de novos hospitais de campanha no estado. O primeiro deve ser localizado em uma escola na favela de Heliópolis,

Apesar das restrições da fase vermelha, a situação em São Paulo piora a cada dia. O estado registra uma média de 120 internações em UTI por dia e um levantamento feito pelo Portal G1, na terça-feira, apontou que pelo menos 30 pacientes com Covid-19 morreram na fila de espera por leitos de Unidade de Terapia Intensiva (UTI) nestes primeiros nove dias de março no estado de São Paulo. As mortes de pacientes que aguardavam liberação de leitos intensivos ocorreram em cidades localizadas na Grande São Paulo e no interior do estado.