ROMA – Oggi a Sanremo è tempo di duetti. Tra i più attesi c’è quello di Giorgia ed Elisa, che tornano insieme sul palco dell’Ariston dopo 22 anni, questa volta da alleate. Ma anche, e soprattutto, quello del super favorito alla vittoria dell’edizione 2023, Marco Mengoni. Il cantante con la sua ‘Due Vite’, si è piazzato al primo posto sia nella classifica della sala stampa, sia in quella generale di ieri sera, che comprende anche il televoto e la giuria demoscopica, confermando le previsioni dei bookmaker. Questa sera Mengoni torna sul palco di Sanremo insieme al gruppo gospel Kingdom Choir per cantare ‘Let it be’ dei Beatles.
LEGGI ANCHE: A Sanremo il duetto di Giorgia ed Elisa, le canzoni scelte e i testi
SANREMO 2023, IL TESTO DI ‘LET IT BE’ CHE CANTERÀ MENGONI NELLA SERATA DEI DUETTI
Should we do something else for a while, and come back in a bit
Or leave it, same as mine is, yeah
Oh, just let me get this, second clap
When I find myself in times of trouble
Mother Mary comes to me speaking words of wisdom
Let it be
And in my hour of darkness she is standing right in front of me
Speaking words of wisdom
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be
Whisper words of wisdom
Let it be
When all the broken-hearted people
Living in the world agree, there will be an answer
Let it be
Although they may be parted
There is still a chance that they will see
There will be an answer
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be, yeah
Let it be
There will be an answer
Let it be
Oh, let it be
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be
Whisper words of wisdom
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be, yeah
Let it be
There will be an answer
Let it be
And when the night is cloudy
There is still a light that shines on me
Shine until tomorrow
Let it be
I wake up to the sound of music
Mother Mary comes to me
There will be no sorrow
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be
There will be no sorrow
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be
Yeah, Let it be
Yeah, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom
Let it be
Yes
How was that?
That was alright sound to me, it sounded wonderful, was good- (clear)
The last two, the last one?
The last one was a whole better for me
That was it, I think it was for me too
I didn’t get quite the words I had written here though
That’s alright
Le notizie del sito Dire sono utilizzabili e riproducibili, a condizione di citare espressamente la fonte Agenzia DIRE e l’indirizzo www.dire.it