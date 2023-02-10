ROMA – Oggi a Sanremo è tempo di duetti. Tra i più attesi c’è quello di Giorgia ed Elisa, che tornano insieme sul palco dell’Ariston dopo 22 anni, questa volta da alleate. Ma anche, e soprattutto, quello del super favorito alla vittoria dell’edizione 2023, Marco Mengoni. Il cantante con la sua ‘Due Vite’, si è piazzato al primo posto sia nella classifica della sala stampa, sia in quella generale di ieri sera, che comprende anche il televoto e la giuria demoscopica, confermando le previsioni dei bookmaker. Questa sera Mengoni torna sul palco di Sanremo insieme al gruppo gospel Kingdom Choir per cantare ‘Let it be’ dei Beatles.

SANREMO 2023, IL TESTO DI ‘LET IT BE’ CHE CANTERÀ MENGONI NELLA SERATA DEI DUETTI

Should we do something else for a while, and come back in a bit

Or leave it, same as mine is, yeah

Oh, just let me get this, second clap

When I find myself in times of trouble

Mother Mary comes to me speaking words of wisdom

Let it be

And in my hour of darkness she is standing right in front of me

Speaking words of wisdom

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be

Whisper words of wisdom

Let it be

When all the broken-hearted people

Living in the world agree, there will be an answer

Let it be

Although they may be parted

There is still a chance that they will see

There will be an answer

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be, yeah

Let it be

There will be an answer

Let it be

Oh, let it be

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be

Whisper words of wisdom

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be, yeah

Let it be

There will be an answer

Let it be

And when the night is cloudy

There is still a light that shines on me

Shine until tomorrow

Let it be

I wake up to the sound of music

Mother Mary comes to me

There will be no sorrow

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be

There will be no sorrow

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be

Yeah, Let it be

Yeah, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom

Let it be

Yes

How was that?

That was alright sound to me, it sounded wonderful, was good- (clear)

The last two, the last one?

The last one was a whole better for me

That was it, I think it was for me too

I didn’t get quite the words I had written here though

That’s alright