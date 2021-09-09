Indigenous women hold the 2nd National March for Rights in Brasília this week

By João Marcelo

SÃO PAULO – Since Tuesday, September 7, around 4,000 women from 150 indigenous peoples have started to disembark in Brasília, to participate in the Second March of Indigenous Women, scheduled to end on Saturday, the 11th. 1,000 indigenous people who have been camped in the Federal District since August 24 to monitor the judgment of the so-called time frame for land demarcation, at the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The trial of the Temporal Framework resumed on Wednesday, the 8th, but has not yet been concluded. The trial was interrupted 2 hours after the beginning of the case. Before interrupting, at the beginning of the session, the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, who was one of the main targets of the September 7 demonstrations, read a statement by the collegiate in response to the provocations made by President Jair Bolsonaro in the acts of his supporters in Brasília and in São Paulo during the protests. “The Federal Supreme Court will not tolerate threats to the authority of its decisions either. If contempt for judicial decisions occurs at the initiative of the head of any of the Powers, this attitude, in addition to representing an attack on democracy, constitutes a crime of responsibility, to be analyzed by the National Congress. No one will close this Court. We will keep you standing, with sweat and perseverance. In the exercise of its role, the Federal Supreme Court will not tire of preaching fidelity to the Constitution.”, said the president of the court.

Through a manifesto, the National March of Indigenous Women spoke out. “Indigenous women assumed a fundamental role in the articulation of support networks at that time […]. There are many indigenous women with significant roles in contributing to the defense of the rights of indigenous peoples – often facing different forms of violence”, says excerpt of the manifesto released by the group.

BRASILE. SENTENZA SU DEMARCAZIONE TERRE, CRESCE PROTESTA NATIVE

Di João Marcelo

SAN PAOLO – Circa 4mila donne in rappresentanza di 150 comunità originarie del Brasile hanno iniziato ad arrivare a Brasilia per partecipare alla Seconda marcia delle donne native (Segunda Marcha das Mulheres Indígenas), che si prevede termini sabato. Le attiviste hanno raggiunto le 1.200 native che si erano accampate nel Distrito Federal a partire dal 24 agosto con l’obiettivo di seguire il pronunciamento del Supremo Tribunale Federal (Stf) sul cosiddetto “marco temporal” per la demarcazione delle terre indigene.

I lavori della corte sul “marco temporal” sono ripresi ieri e non sono ancora conclusi. Il procedimento è stato interrotto dopo solo due ore dall’inizio. Prima che i lavori si bloccassero il presidente dell’Stf, Luiz Fux, che è stato uno dei principali obiettivi delle manifestazioni filo-governative di martedì 7 settembre, ha letto una dichiarazione dei giudici in risposta alle dichiarazioni che il presidente Jair Bolsonaro ha pronunciato nel corso delle proteste organizzate appunto dai suoi sostenitori a Brasilia e a San Paolo.

“Il Supremo Tribunal Federal non tollererà le minacce alla autorità delle sue decisioni” ha sottolineato Fux. “Se il disprezzo delle posizioni dei giudici proviene dal capo di uno qualsiasi dei poteri dello Stato, questo atteggiamento, oltre a rappresentare un attentato contro la democrazia, configura un crimine di responsabilità che deve essere discusso dal Congresso Nacional. Nessuno chiuderà questo tribunale. Noi ci manteniamo con la schiena diritta. Nell’esercizio delle nostre fuzioni, il Supremo Tribunal Federal non si stancherà mai di pagare la sua fedeltà alla Costituzione”.

La ripresa dei lavori sul ‘marco temporal’ è prevista per oggi. La Marcha Nacional das Mulheres Indigenas si è intanto pronunciata tramite un manifesto. “Le donne native hanno assunto un ruolo fondamentale nell’articolazione delle reti di appoggio in questo momento”, si legge nel documento. “Ci sono molte attiviste dei popoli originari che hanno compiuto azioni significative per contribuire alla difesa dei diritti umani dei nativi – sfidando varie forme di violenza in molti casi”.

MULHERES INDÍGENAS REALIZAM A 2ª MARCHA NACIONAL POR DIREITOS EM BRASÍLIA NESTA SEMANA

Por João Marcelo

SÃO PAULO – Desde terça-feira, dia 7 de setembro, cerca de 4 mil mulheres de 150 povos originários começaram a desembarcar em Brasília, para participar da Segunda Marcha das Mulheres Indígenas, prevista para terminar no sábado, dia 11. Elas se juntaram a 1,2 mil indígenas que estão acampados no Distrito Federal desde o dia 24 de agosto para acompanhar o julgamento do chamado marco temporal para a demarcação de terras, no Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF).

O julgamento do Marco Temporal foi retomado na quarta-feira, dia 8, mas ainda não foi concluído. O julgamento foi interrompido após 2h do início da apreciação do caso. Antes de interromper, no começo da sessão, o presidente do STF, Luiz Fux, que foi um dos maiores alvos das manifestações do 7 de setembro, leu pronunciamento do colegiado em resposta às provocações do presidente Jair Bolsonaro feitas em atos de seus apoiadores em Brasília e em São Paulo durante os protestos. “O Supremo Tribunal Federal também não tolerará ameaças à autoridade de suas decisões. Se o desprezo às decisões judiciais ocorre por iniciativa do chefe de qualquer dos Poderes, essa atitude, além de representar atentado à democracia, configura crime de responsabilidade, a ser analisado pelo Congresso Nacional. Ninguém fechará esta Corte. Nós a manteremos de pé, com suor e perseverança. No exercício de seu papel, o Supremo Tribunal Federal não se cansará de pregar fidelidade à Constituição.”, disse o presidente da corte.O julgamento será retomado nesta quinta-feira, dia 9.

Por meio de um manifesto, a Marcha Nacional das Mulheres Indígenas se pronunciou. “As mulheres indígenas assumiram um papel fundamental na articulação das redes de apoiadores nesse momento […]. Há muitas mulheres indígenas com atuações significativas na contribuição pela defesa dos direitos dos povos indígenas – muitas vezes enfrentando diversas formas de violências”, diz trecho do manifesto divulgado pelo grupo.