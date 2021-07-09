Reports of deaths in Favela do Jacarezinho identify people shot in the back

By João Marcelo

SÃO PAULO – The autopsy reports of the 27 men killed by the police in the most lethal operation in the history of Rio de Janeiro, in Favela do Jacarezinho, show that the suspects were hit by 73 shots. In addition, the documents also reveal that four of the dead were shot in the back and that one of the corpses had a wound produced by a close-range shot. Relatives of the dead and witnesses claim they were executed. The Civil Police disagrees and alleges that all were killed in confrontation with the agents.

According to an article published by the newspaper O Globo, the corpse that has a wound with the characteristics of a shot made at close range is that of 30-year-old John Jefferson Mendes Rufino da Silva. He was one of seven men killed inside a family home. According to the autopsy report, the wound caused by the shot that hit Silva in the belly had “a scattered tattoo area, suggesting that the shot occurred between 60cm and 70cm”. The “tattoo zone” is caused by traces of gunpowder that the gun barrel releases. This is an indication that the shot was fired at close range, according to the expert. In addition to the shot in the belly, Silva was hit by another shot, in the middle of the back.

Another dead man has wounds caused by six rifle shots. Richard Gabriel da Silva Ferreira was hit by two shots in the chest, one in the stomach, one in the back and one in each of the arms. According to the report, Ferreira was shot inside a house and the inspection carried out on the spot found no evidence of a confrontation between him and the police.

Another three killed during the operation had drag wounds as well as gunshot wounds. In five of the six houses where the killings took place, experts found bloodstains from bodies that had been dragged. All 27 shots were removed from the favela and taken to hospitals, where they arrived dead. Rescue of victims took up to five hours, there are cases of people shot at 7 am who were only admitted to hospitals after midday.

Questioned by the press, the Civil Police did not answer questions about the fact that the allegation of death without a chance of surrender had not been investigated. It also did not explain why residents who witnessed the killings were not called to testify, nor did they answer why the police had disrupted the crime scene and undermined criminal expertise. In a statement, the Civil Police stated that “investigations are underway, accompanied by the Public Ministry, and the Civil Police will only pronounce on the end, avoiding any anticipation or speculation”.

BRASILE. RIO, AUTOPSIE SMENTISCONO SCONTRI A FUOCO IN FAVELA

Di João Marcelo

SAN PAOLO – I risultati delle autopsie dei 27 uomini uccisi dalla polizia a maggio durante quella che è ritenuta l’operazione più letale nella storia di Rio de Janeiro, nella favela di Jacarezinho, hanno indicato che i sospetti sono stati colpiti da 73 proiettili. Emerso anche che quattro delle vittime sono state colpite alla schiena e che due presentavano i segni di colpi sparati da breve distanza. I parenti delle persone rimaste uccise e i testimoni hanno sostenuto che le vittime sono state giustiziate. La Policia Civil ha smentito questa ricostruzione e ribadito che le persone sono morte durante in scontri a fuoco con gli agenti.

Stando a un articolo pubblicato dal giornale O Globo, tra i cadaveri che presentano ferite con caratteristiche di colpo sparato da breve distanza c’è quello di John Jefferson Mendes Rufino da Silva, 30 anni. Silva è stata una delle sette persone uccise nella casa di una stessa famiglia. Stando ai risultati dell’autopsia, la ferita causata dallo sparo che ha colpito Silva all’addome mostrava un alone compatibile con un colpo sparato da una distanza compresa tra i 60 e i 70 centimetri. L’alone, stando alla perizia, prova il fatto che il proiettile sia stato sparato da vicino. Oltre al colpo all’addome, Silva è stato raggiunto anche da un altro in mezzo alla schiena.

Un’altra delle persone decedute presentava ferite causate da sei colpi di fucile. Richard Gabriel da Silva Ferreira, questo il nome della vittima, è stato colpito due volte nel petto, una nella pancia, una nella schiena e una in ognuna delle due braccia. Ferreira è stato raggiunto dagli spari in una casa e la perizia fatta sul posto non ha trovato alcun segno di confronto a fuoco con la polizia.

Altri tre corpi di persone morte durante l’operazione presentavano segni causati dall’essere state trascinate, oltre a quelle causate dai proiettili. In cinque delle sei case dove si sono verificati gli omicidi, i periti hanno trovato tracce ematiche compatibili con il trascinamento dei corpi. Tutte le 27 persone uccise sono state trasferite in ospedale, dove hanno poi perso la vita. Il soccorso è tardato di circa cinque ore, dato che la sparatoria è avvenuta alle sette del mattino e gli uomini colpiti sono stati portati nell’ospedale dopo mezzogiorno.

Nonostante le sollecitazioni della stampa, la Policia Civil non ha risposto a domande sul fatto che non sono state indagate le denunce in merito alla possibilità che alle persone uccise non sia stata data la possibilità di arrendersi. Gli agenti non hanno neanche spiegato perché gli abitanti della favela che hanno assistito al fatto non sono stati chiamati a deporre e neanche perché la polizia ha smantellato precocemente la scena del crimine. In un comunicato, la Policia Civil ha riferito che “le indagini sono in corso, accompagnate anche dal Ministerio Publico”, e che gli agenti “si pronunceranno solo alla fine, evitando qualsiasi anticipazione o speculazione”.

LAUDOS DE MORTOS NA FAVELA DO JACAREZINHO IDENTIFICAM BALEADOS PELAS COSTAS E A CURTA DISTÂNCIA

Por João Marcelo

SÃO PAULO – Os laudos dos exames de necropsia dos 27 homens mortos pela polícia na operação mais letal da história do Rio de Janeiro, na Favela do Jacarezinho, apontam que os suspeitos foram atingidos por 73 tiros. Além disso, os documentos também revelam que quatro dos mortos foram atingidos pelas costas e que um dos cadáveres apresentava uma ferida produzida por um disparo feito a curta distância. Parentes dos mortos e testemunhas afirmam que eles foram executados. A Polícia Civil discorda e alega que todos foram mortos em confronto com os agentes.

De acordo com matéria publicada pelo jornal O Globo, o cadáver que apresenta uma ferida com características de disparo feito à curta distância é o de John Jefferson Mendes Rufino da Silva, de 30 anos. Ele foi um dos sete homens mortos dentro de uma casa de família. Segundo o laudo de necropsia, a ferida causada pelo disparo que atingiu Silva na barriga apresentava “zona de tatuagem dispersa, sugestiva de que o disparo tenha ocorrido entre 60cm e 70cm“. A “zona de tatuagem” é causada por vestígios de pólvora que o cano da arma solta. Este é um indício de que o disparo foi feito à curta distância, segundo a perícia. Além do tiro na barriga, Silva foi atingido por outro disparo, no meio das costas.

Um outro morto apresenta feridas causadas por seis disparos de fuzil. Richard Gabriel da Silva Ferreira foi atingido por dois tiros no peito, um na barriga, um nas costas e um em cada um dos braços. Segundo o laudo, Ferreira foi baleado dentro de uma casa e a perícia feita no local não encontrou nenhum vestígio de confronto.

Outras três mortos durante a operação tinham feridas causadas por arrasto, além de feridas causadas por tiros. Em cinco das seis casas onde os homicídios aconteceram, peritos encontraram marcas de sangue produzidas por corpos que foram arrastados. Todos os 27 baleados foram retirados da favela e levados a hospitais, onde já chegaram mortos. O socorro às vítimas demorou até cinco horas, há casos de baleados às 7h da manhã que só deram entrada em hospitais depois do meio-dia.

Questionada pela imprensa, a Polícia Civil não respondeu perguntas sobre o fato de a denúncia de morte sem chance de rendição não ter sido investigada. Também não explicou por que os moradores que testemunharam as mortes não foram chamados para depor e também não responderam o porquê de os policiais terem desfeito a cena do crime e prejudicado a perícia. Em nota, a Polícia Civil afirmou que “as investigações estão em andamento, acompanhadas pelo Ministério Público, e a Polícia Civil só se pronunciará no final, evitando qualquer antecipação ou especulação”.