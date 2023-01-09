La Corte Suprema sospende il governatore di Brasilia dopo l’assalto al distretto del potere

Di João Marcelo (Crediti foto: Marcelo Camargo/Agencia Brasil)

SAN PAOLO DEL BRASILE – Il governatore del Distretto federale di Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha, è stato destituito con effetto immediato per 90 giorni: lo ha comunicato Alexandre de Moraes, giudice della Corte suprema. Secondo la ricostruzione del magistrato, ieri le forze di sicurezza della capitale non hanno contenuto e ostacolato con efficacia i sostenitori dell’ex presidente Jair Bolsonaro che hanno assaltato i palazzi del Congresso, della presidenza e della stessa Corte suprema.

Moraes ha preso la decisione dopo aver analizzato una richiesta del senatore Randolfe Rodrigues e dell’ufficio del procuratore generale. Dopo che la polizia ha ripreso il controllo delle sedi istituzionali, a Brasilia per verificare la situazione e i danni si è recato il neopresidente Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in carica dal primo gennaio.

Adottati, da ieri, una serie di provvedimenti esecutivi. Tra questi un decreto che mette la sicurezza a Brasilia sotto la responsabilità del governo federale e non più locale. In precedenza la garanzia del rispetto dell’ordine pubblico era di competenza di Rocha, un dirigente del partito conservatore Movimento Democratico Brasileiro (Mdb). Il suo segretario per la Pubblica Sicurezza era Anderson Torres, ex ministro della Giustizia nel governo di Bolsonaro.

In una conferenza stampa dopo i fatti di ieri, l’attuale titolare del dicastero, Flavio Dino, ha riferito che dopo l’entrata in vigore del decreto sono stati effettuati centinaia di arresti in flagranza di reato e che l’esercito avrà il compito di rafforzare la sicurezza a Brasilia.

GOVERNADOR DO DISTRITO FEDERAL É AFASTADO POR 90 DIAS APÓS MANIFESTAÇÕES ANTIDEMOCRÁTICAS EM BRASÍLIA

Por João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – O domingo, dia 08, foi marcado no Brasil por atos antidemocráticos na capital do país. As autoridades brasileiras e a mídia classificaram o ocorrido e os participantes da invasão e depredação dos prédios públicos como terroristas e golpistas. O episódio foi comparado a invasão do Capitólio nos Estados Unidos.

Enquanto ainda aconteciam as ações de vandalismo em Brasília, o governo federal já tomou as primeiras atitudes para conter e acabar com as manifestações golpistas. A primeira medida tomada pelo presidente Lula foi o decreto da intervenção federal na segurança pública do Distrito Federal até o final do mês de Janeiro. Na prática, o decreto transfere os poderes da segurança pública da Capital Federal para o governo federal. Anteriormente a esse decreto a segurança pública era gerida pelo governo estadual do Distrito Federal, comandado por Ibaneis Rocha (MDB – Movimento Democrático Brasileiro) e que tinha como secretário de Segurança Pública Anderson Torres, antigo ministro da justiça do governo Bolsonaro.

Em entrevista coletiva, o ministro da justiça, Flávio Dino, explicou que foram realizadas centenas de prisões em flagrante após o decreto e que o exército vai ser acionado na manhã da segunda-feira para reforçar a segurança em Brasília. O ministro Alexandre de Moraes, do Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF), decidiu na madrugada desta segunda-feira, dia 9, afastar o governador do Distrito Federal do cargo por 90 dias. No domingo, as forças de segurança do DF (Distrito Federal) não contiveram os apoiadores do ex-presidente Bolsonaro que invadiram e depredaram o Congresso, o Palácio do Planalto e o prédio do STF. Moraes tomou a decisão ao analisar um pedido do senador Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede) e da Advocacia-Geral da União.

O ministro do STF disse que os atos terroristas do domingo só podem ter tido a anuência do governo do DF, uma vez que os preparativos para os atos eram conhecidos. “A escalada violenta dos atos criminosos resultou na invasão dos prédios do Palácio do Planalto, do Congresso Nacional e do Supremo Tribunal Federal, com depredação do patrimônio público, conforme amplamente noticiado pela imprensa nacional, circunstâncias que somente poderiam ocorrer com a anuência, e até participação efetiva, das autoridades competentes pela segurança pública e inteligência, uma vez que a organização das supostas manifestações era fato notório e sabido, que foi divulgado pela mídia brasileira”, escreveu Alexandre de Moraes na decisão. O ministro ainda afirmou afirmou ainda que os ataques aos prédios e às instituições da República foram “desprezíveis” e não ficarão impunes.

A repercussão internacional também foi muito significativa. O presidente dos Estados Unidos condenou o atentado à democracia e à transferência pacífica de poder, o presidente Joe Biden reforçou que “as instituições democráticas do Brasil têm todo o nosso apoio e a vontade do povo brasileiro não deve ser abalada”.

Tanto o ex-presidente Jair Bolsonaro e o ex-secretário de segurança pública do DF estão nos EUA, e alguns congressistas americanos usaram as redes sociais para apoiar a extradição do ex-presidente brasileiro, que chegou à Flórida em 31 de dezembro.

GOVERNOR OF THE FEDERAL DISTRICT IS REMOVED FOR 90 DAYS AFTER ANTI-DEMOCRATIC DEMONSTRATIONS IN BRASILIA

By João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – Sunday, the 8th, was marked in Brazil by anti-democratic acts in the country’s capital. Brazilian authorities and the media classified what happened and the participants in the invasion and depredation of public buildings as terrorists and coup plotters. The episode was compared to the invasion of the Capitol in the United States.

While vandalism was still taking place in Brasilia, the federal government had already taken the first steps to contain and put an end to coup demonstrations. The first measure taken by President Lula was the decree of federal intervention in public security in the Federal District until the end of January. In practice, the decree transfers public security powers from the Federal Capital to the federal government. Prior to this decree, public security was managed by the state government of the Federal District, led by Ibaneis Rocha (MDB – Brazilian Democratic Movement) and whose Secretary of Public Security was Anderson Torres, former minister of justice in the Bolsonaro government.

In a press conference, the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, explained that hundreds of red-handed arrests were made after the decree and that the army will be called in on Monday morning to reinforce security in Brasília. Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided early this Monday, the 9th, to remove the governor of the Federal District from office for 90 days. On Sunday, the security forces of the DF (Federal District) did not contain supporters of former President Bolsonaro who invaded and vandalized Congress, the Planalto Palace and the STF building.

Moraes made the decision after analyzing a request from Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede) and the Attorney General’s Office. The STF minister said that the terrorist acts on Sunday could only have had the consent of the DF government, since the preparations for the acts were known. “The violent escalation of criminal acts resulted in the invasion of the buildings of the Palácio do Planalto, the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court, with depredation of public property, as widely reported by the national press, circumstances that could only occur with the consent, and even effective participation of the competent authorities for public security and intelligence, since the organization of the alleged demonstrations was a notorious and known fact, which was publicized by the Brazilian media”, wrote Alexandre de Moraes in the decision. The minister also stated that the attacks on the buildings and institutions of the Republic were “despicable” and will not go unpunished.

The international impact was also very significant. The President of the United States condemned the attack on democracy and the peaceful transfer of power, President Joe Biden reinforced that “the democratic institutions of Brazil have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be shaken”.

Both former president Jair Bolsonaro and the former secretary of public security for the Federal District are in the US, and some US congressmen used social media to support the extradition of the former Brazilian president, who arrived in Florida on December 31.

Le notizie del sito Dire sono utilizzabili e riproducibili, a condizione di citare espressamente la fonte Agenzia DIRE e l’indirizzo www.dire.it