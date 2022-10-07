‘The Loneliest’, la ballad dei Maneskin a metà tra “un addio e un testamento”

Foto Instagram

ROMA – Dopo il successo di ‘Supermodel’, che ha superato i 150 milioni di stream, oggi i Maneskin tornano in rotazione con il nuovo singolo ‘The Loneliest’. Una ballad intensa e struggente, che la band romana ha definito “una via di mezzo tra una lettera d’amore, un addio e un testamento”. Il singolo è stato presentato ieri sera in anteprima durante un concerto gratuito all’Underworld, noto locale di Camden, a Londra. “The Loneliest è un singolo a cui teniamo particolarmente, molto personale, in cui speriamo che tanti possano ritrovarsi”, ha spiegato il frontman Damiano. “Lo abbiamo suonato per la prima volta ieri sera a Londra, durante un concerto a sorpresa, e vedere il coinvolgimento dei fan ha significato tanto per noi. Stiamo vivendo un anno frenetico, costantemente in giro per il mondo fra live e festival, in cui stiamo avendo l’opportunità di conoscere tutti i nostri fan, dal Giappone all’America fino all’Europa e non solo. Siamo pronti a continuare la nostra tournée e a pubblicare nuova musica nel 2023”.

LA LOCATION DEL VIDEO

Ma se il brano è già online, è ancora sconosciuta la data di uscita del video che accompagnerà il brano. La clip, è stata girata in gran segreto la scorsa settimana, tra il 27 e il 29 settembre, nel parco comunale di Villa Tittoni a Desio. A riconoscere la location sono stati i fan dopo aver visto il trailer del video pubblicato dai Maneskin. Nella clip, Damiano, Vittoria, Ethan e Thomas vestiti in abiti scuri, firmati Gucci, sembrano i partecipanti di un funerale. Sullo sfondo un cielo scuro, poi la pioggia.

Questo il lyrics video di ‘The Loneliest’ pubblicato dalla band in attesa di vedere quello ufficiale.

THE LONELIEST, IL TESTO

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

There’s a few lines that I have wrote

In case of death, that’s what I want

That’s what I want

So don’t be sad when I’ll be gone

There’s just one thing I hopе you know

I loved you so

‘Cause I don’t evеn care about the time I’ve got left here

The only thing I know now is that I want to spent it

With you, with you

Nobody else here

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

I’m sorry but I gotta go

If you’ll ever miss me give this song

Another go

And I just keep on thinking how you made me feel better

And all the crazy little things that we did together

In the end, in the end, it doesn’t matter

If tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

Le notizie del sito Dire sono utilizzabili e riproducibili, a condizione di citare espressamente la fonte Agenzia DIRE e l’indirizzo www.dire.it