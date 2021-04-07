Brazil breaks record and records 4,195 deaths by Covid-19 in 24 hours

by João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – Brazil recorded a new record in the number of deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. There were 4,195 lives lost according to data from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). In addition to overcoming the 4,000 daily deaths for the first time, the brand surpassed last week’s figures, when 3,869 deaths were reported on Wednesday, March 31.

With the update, the country reaches 336,947 deaths from the disease. The Conass survey, which gathers data from the health departments of the 26 states and the Federal District, also pointed out 86,979 new cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, with a total of 13,100,580 records in more than a year of the pandemic. According to data from the Our World in Data platform, associated with the University of Oxford, only two other countries have already had more than 4,000 victims of the disease in a single day, the United States, in January this year, and Peru, in August 2020.

These numbers were pulled by data from the state of São Paulo, which registered another 1,139 deaths by Covid-19 this Tuesday, a record number in the state. According to the State Department of Health, the update contains data accumulated since the holiday of last Friday, the 2nd. Experts across the country say that a Lockdown would be an effective measure to curb these numbers, in addition to the acceleration in the pace of vaccination is also critical to this goal.

According to an article published by the newspaper Poder 360, a projection made by scientists and researchers from a study center linked to the University of Washington, in the United States, points out that, on July 1, Brazil may have accumulated 562,863 deaths caused by covid -19. For April alone, the estimate is another 100,000 deaths.

This estimate is reinforced by the physician Miguel Nicolelis, full professor at Duke University (USA). For the scientist, if restrictive measures are not implemented immediately, Brazil should reach the mark of 500 thousand deaths in July. According to the doctor, in addition to the sanitary collapse, there is already a funerary collapse in the country.

IN BRASILE MAI COSÌ TANTI I DECESSI PER COVID: 4.195 IN 24 ORE

di João Marcelo



SAN PAOLO DEL BRASILE – Il Brasile ha registrato un nuovo record nel numero di morti causati dalla pandemia di Covid-19: 4.195 vittime si sono registrate in sole 24 ore, nella giornata di ieri, così come riporta il Conselho Nacional de Secretarios de Saude (Conass). Oltre a superare per la prima volta i 4.000 decessi giornalieri, sono state sorpassate anche le cifre della scorsa settimana, quando mercoledì 31 marzo erano state segnalate le 3.869 vittime.



Con questo aggiornamento, il Paese raggiunge i 336.947 morti totali dall’inizio della pandemia. L’indagine di Conass, che raccoglie dati dai dipartimenti sanitari dei 26 Stati e del Distretto federale, ha inoltre evidenziato 86.979 nuovi casi di contagio da Covid-19 in 24 ore, per un totale di 13.100.580 casi confermati in più di un anno.

Secondo la piattaforma Our World in Data, associata all’Università di Oxford, solo altri due Paesi hanno già avuto più di 4.000 vittime in un solo giorno: gli Stati Uniti, a gennaio di quest’anno, e il Perù, nell’agosto 2020.



Secondo il Dipartimento di Stato della Salute, l’aggiornamento contiene le cifre accumulate nelle festività pasquali, a partire da venerdì 2 aprile. Esperti di tutto il paese affermano che in questo momento un lockdown sarebbe una misura efficace per frenare i contagi, oltre all’accelerazione della campagna di vaccinazione, ritenuta fondamentale per raggiungere questo obiettivo.



Secondo un articolo pubblicato dal quotidiano Poder 360, una previsione fatta da scienziati e ricercatori di un centro studi collegato all’Università di Washington, negli Stati Uniti, sottolinea che, all’1 luglio, il Brasile potrebbe aver accumulato 562.863 decessi causati da covid-19. Solo per il mese di aprile, la stima è di altri 100.000 morti.

Una previsione avvalorata dal medico Miguel Nicolelis, professore ordinario alla Duke University, negli Stati Uniti. Per lo scienziato, se le misure restrittive non verranno attuate immediatamente, il Brasile potrebbe raggiungere la soglia delle 500mila morti a luglio. Secondo il medico, oltre al collasso del sistema sanitario, nel Paese si sta assistendo a un picco negli eventi funebri.

BRASIL BATE RECORDE E REGISTRA 4.195 MORTES POR COVID-19 EM 24 HORAS

por João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – O Brasil registrou na terça-feira um novo recorde no número de mortes em decorrência da COVID-19. Foram 4.195 vidas perdidas de acordo com dados do Conselho Nacional de Secretários de Saúde (Conass). Além de superar pela primeira vez os 4 mil óbitos diários, a marca ultrapassou os números da semana passada, quando foram relatadas 3.869 mortes na quarta-feira, dia 31 de março.

Com a atualização, o país chega a 336.947 mortes pela doença. O levantamento do Conass, que reúne os dados das secretarias de Saúde dos 26 Estados e do Distrito Federal, apontou ainda 86.979 novos casos de covid-19 em 24 horas, com um total de 13.100.580 registros em mais de um ano de pandemia.

Segundo dados da plataforma Our World in Data, associada à Universidade de Oxford, apenas dois outros países já tiveram mais de 4.000 vítimas da doença em um só dia, os Estados Unidos, em janeiro deste ano, e o Peru, em agosto de 2020.

Esses números foram puxados pelos dados do estado de São Paulo, que registrou mais 1.139 mortes por Covid-19 nesta terça, número recorde no estado. De acordo com a secretaria estadual de Saúde, a atualização contém dados acumulados desde o feriado da última sexta-feira, dia 2. Especialistas em todo país afirmam que um Lockdown seria uma medida eficaz para frear esses números, além disso o aceleramento no ritmo de vacinação também é fundamental para esse objetivo.

De acordo com matéria publicada pelo jornal Poder 360, uma projeção feita por cientistas e pesquisadores de um centro de estudos ligado à Universidade de Washington, nos Estados Unidos, aponta que, em 1º de julho, o Brasil poderá ter acumulado 562.863 mortes causadas pela covid-19. Somente para abril, a estimativa é de mais 100 mil mortes.

Essa estimativa é reforçada pelo médico Miguel Nicolelis, professor catedrático da Universidade Duke (EUA). Para o cientista, se não forem implementadas medidas restritivas imediatamente, o Brasil deve alcançar a marca de 500 mil mortes em julho. Segundo o médico, além do colapso sanitário, já ocorre um colapso funerário no país.