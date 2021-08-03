Bolsonaro will be called to testify in investigation into attacks on electronic voting machines

By João Marcelo

SÃO PAULO – The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided to summon Jair Bolsonaro to testify in an investigation of accusations of electoral fraud made by the president, on several occasions.

This occurred after a series of attacks on electronic voting machines and on the president of the TSE, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso. The last attack before the decision was made during a live on social media, last Thursday, July 29, to denounce “electoral fraud”. In addition to the president, the minister of justice, Anderson Torres, and the other participants of the live were also called to testify.

The TSE plenary also unanimously approved a request to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) for President Jair Bolsonaro to be investigated in the existing inquiry, which investigates the dissemination of fake news.

This Tuesday morning, August 3rd, President Jair Bolsonaro told supporters in front of Palácio da Alvorada that the president of the Superior Electoral Court co-opts members of the TSE and the Federal Supreme Court and does a disservice to the country by opposing to changes in the voting system with the electronic ballot box. Bolsonaro also said that he will not accept “intimidation” and that “dubious” elections will not be accepted in 2022.

According to an article published by the G1 news portal, the TSE’s actions could lead to the ineligibility of President Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 elections, if he is held criminally responsible based on an investigation in the fake news inquiry at the Supreme Electoral Court or from the administrative inquiry opened at the Superior Electoral Court.

Through a note, all former TSE presidents, since the Federal Constitution of 1988, in addition to the current president, Luís Roberto Barroso, signed a joint note in defense of the electronic voting system and criticizing the printed voting model. The note also states that since 1996, the year when the electronic system was introduced, no episode of fraud in elections has ever been documented, and that electronic voting machines are auditable at every stage of the process, before, during and after elections.

BRASILE. BOLSONARO CONVOCATO IN TRIBUNALE DOPO ACCUSE SU ELEZIONI

Di João Marcelo

SAN PAOLO – Il Tribunale supremo elettorale ha deciso di convocare il presidente Jair Bolsonaro perché testimoni sulle sue accuse di brogli, fatte in più occasioni. L’annuncio è giunto dopo che il capo di Stato aveva denunciato rischi derivanti dal sistema di voto elettronico e chiamato in causa direttamente il presidente del Tribunale supremo, Luís Roberto Barroso.

L’ultimo episodio risale a giovedì scorso, quando Bolsonaro ha denunciato “frodi elettorali” nel corso di una diretta sui social network. Oltre al presidente, il Tribunale supremo elettorale ascolterà il ministro della Giustizia Anderson Torres e altre personalità che hanno partecipato alla diretta.

Nel corso di una riunione plenaria, il Tribunale ha anche approvato l’invio di una richiesta alla Corte federale suprema perché Bolsonaro sia indagato per diffusione di fake news.

Questa mattina Bolsonaro ha rivolto accuse a Barroso di fronte ad alcuni sostenitori che si trovavano di fronte al Palácio da Alvorada, la residenza del presidente a Brasilia. Il capo di Stato ha detto che non accetterà di subire “intimidazioni” né elezioni “dubbie” nel 2022.

Secondo un articolo del portale di notizie G1, le iniziative del Tribunale supremo elettorale potrebbero determinare il prossimo anno l’ineleggibilità di Bolsonaro nel caso il presidente sia giudicato colpevole nell’inchiesta sulle fake news.

Insieme con Barroso, tutti gli ex presidenti del Tribunale supremo elettorale a partire dal 1988 hanno firmato una lettera aperta in difesa del sistema di voto elettronico. Nel testo si critica il modello tradizionale cartaceo e si evidenzia che da quando il sistema elettronico è stato introdotto nel 1996 non è stato documentato alcun caso di frode. Secondo i firmatari, infine, il lavoro delle macchine può essere monitorato in ogni fase del processo, prima, durante e dopo il voto.

BOLSONARO SERÁ CHAMADO PARA DEPOR EM INQUÉRITO SOBRE ATAQUES ÀS URNAS ELETRÔNICAS

Por João Marcelo

SÃO PAULO – O Superior Tribunal Eleitoral (TSE) decidiu convocar Jair Bolsonaro para depor em inquérito para apurar acusações de fraudes eleitorais feitas pelo presidente, em diversas ocasiões.

Isso ocorreu após uma série de ataques às urnas eletrônicas e ao presidente do TSE, o ministro Luís Roberto Barroso. O último ataque antes da decisão foi feito durante uma live nas redes sociais de Bolsonaro, na última quinta-feira, dia 29/07, para denunciar “fraude eleitoral”. Além do presidente, o ministro da justiça, Anderson Torres, e os demais participantes da live também foram convocados para depor.

O plenário do TSE também aprovou, por unanimidade, um pedido ao Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF) para que o presidente Jair Bolsonaro seja investigado no inquérito já existente, que apura a disseminação de fake news.

Na manhã desta terça-feira, dia 03/08, o presidente Jair Bolsonaro disse a apoiadores em frente ao Palácio da Alvorada que o presidente do Tribunal Superior Eleitoral coopta membros do TSE e do Supremo Tribunal Federal e presta um desserviço ao país ao se opor a mudanças no sistema de voto com a urna eletrônica. Bolsonaro ainda disse que não vai aceitar “intimidações” e que eleições “duvidosas” não serão aceitas em 2022.

De acordo com matéria publicada pelo portal de notícias G1, as ações do TSE podem levar à inelegibilidade do presidente Jair Bolsonaro nas eleições de 2022, caso ele seja responsabilizado criminalmente a partir de investigação no inquérito das fake news no Supremo Tribunal Eleitoral ou a partir do inquérito administrativo aberto no Tribunal Superior Eleitoral.

Por meio de nota, todos os ex-presidentes do TSE, desde a Constituição Federal de 1988, além do atual presidente, Luís Roberto Barroso, assinaram uma nota conjunta em defesa do sistema eletrônico de votação e com críticas ao modelo de voto impresso. A nota ainda afirma que desde 1996, ano quando o sistema eletrônico foi instaurado, jamais se documentou qualquer episódio de fraude nas eleições, e que as urnas eletrônicas são auditáveis em toda a etapa do processo, antes, durante e depois das eleições.