Judgment of the time frame will resume this Thursday, 09/02

By João Marcelo

São Paulo – After more than a week of postponement, voting on the Temporal Framework at the Federal Supreme Court was resumed on Wednesday, September 1st, but was not concluded. The session was suspended and the vote of the rapporteur, Minister Edson Fachin, as well as the continuation of the oral arguments, remained for this Thursday.

What is discussed in the action is whether, for the recognition of an area as indigenous territory, it is necessary to prove that the indigenous occupied the land at the time of the enactment of the 1988 Constitution. Lawyer Luiz Eloy Terena, who spoke to the STF on behalf of Apib (Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil), he stated that the thesis of the timeframe disregards the history of the treatment given to indigenous peoples in the country. “It is necessary to ask: if a certain community was not in their homeland on the 5th of October, where were they? Who evicted them from there? Just remember that we were leaving the period of the dictatorship, where many communities were evicted from their land. with support, sometimes with the approval of the State itself and its agents. Therefore, adopting the time frame is ignoring all the violations to which the indigenous people were and are subjected,” stated Terena.

The Federal Attorney General’s Office (AGU), which represents the interests of the federal government, defends that a change in the thesis of the temporal framework “has the potential to generate legal uncertainty and even greater instability in demarcation processes” and argues that the framework should be maintained “for the sake of social pacification”.

Yesterday afternoon, minister Luiz Fux said that the case will be voted on in the plenary even if it needs new sessions. However, in an article published by the UOL portal, there is the possibility of having a request to review the process. If this is confirmed, the trial will again be paralyzed indefinitely.

In Brasile attesa per la sentenza sui diritti di nativi alla terra

di João Marcelo

San Paolo (Brasile) – Dopo oltre una settimana di rinvii il Supremo Tribunal Federal (Stf) ha ripreso le votazioni sul cosiddetto ‘Marco Temporal’, “l’arco temporale”, un criterio decisivo per i diritti delle comunità originarie alla terra. I lavori del massimo organismo della giustizia brasiliana sono ricominciati ieri ma ancora non si è arrivati a un verdetto.

La sessione è stata infatti sospesa. Per oggi è previsto il proseguimento del dibattimento nonché il voto di uno dei relatori, il giudice Edson Fachin. La decisione che devono prendere i giudici riguarda se, per il riconoscimento come territorio indigeno di una data area, è necessario verificare che i nativi occupassero quella data zona al momento della promulgazione della Costituzione del 1988. Secondo l’avvocato Luiz Eloy Terena, che si è pronunciato al Stf in qualità di rappresentante dell’Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil (Apib), il criterio del ‘marco temporal’ non tiene conto degli abusi subiti nel tempo dai popoli originari. “Se una determinata comunità non si trovava nella terra in questione alla data del 5 ottobre 1988 (giorno esatto in cui venne promulgata la magna carta attualmente in vigore in Brasile, ndr), dove si trovava?” ha chiesto l’avvocato. “Chi l’ha rimossa da lì? Basta ricordare che stavamo uscendo dal periodo della dittatura, durante il quale molte comunità furono mandate via dalle loro terre, ora con l’appoggio ora con l’approvazione dello Stato”. Terena ha aggiunto che “adottare il ‘marco temporal’ significa ignorare tutte le violazioni che i nativi hanno subito e ancora subiscono”. L’avvocatura generale dello Stato (Advocacia-Geral da União – Agu), che rappresenta gli interessi del governo federale, ha affermato che una modifica alla teoria del ‘marco temporal’ “ha il potenziale di produrre insicurezza dal punto di vista giuridico e ancora più instabilità nei processi di demarcazione delle terre” e ha aggiunto che questo tipo di approccio andrebbe mantenuto “per il bene della pace sociale”.

Julgamento do marco temporal será retomado nesta quinta-feira, dia 02/09

Por João Marcelo

São Paulo – Após mais de uma semana de adiamento, a votação do Marco Temporal no Supremo Tribunal Federal foi retomado na quarta-feira, dia 01/09, mas não foi concluída. A sessão foi suspensa e o voto do relator, ministro Edson Fachin, assim como a continuação das sustentações orais, ficaram para esta quinta-feira.

O que se discute na ação é saber se, para o reconhecimento de uma área como território indígena, é necessária a comprovação de que os indígenas ocupavam a terra no momento da promulgação da Constituição de 1988. O advogado Luiz Eloy Terena, que falou ao STF em nome da Apib (Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil), afirmou que a tese do marco temporal desconsidera o histórico do tratamento dado aos povos indígenas no país. “É preciso perguntar: se determinada comunidade não estava em sua terra na data de 5 de outubro, onde elas estavam? Quem as despejou dali? Basta lembrar que estávamos saindo do período da ditadura, onde muitas comunidades foram despejadas de suas terras. Ora com apoio, ora com aval do próprio Estado e seus agentes. Portanto, adotar o marco temporal é ignorar todas as violações a que os indígenas foram e estão submetidos”, afirmou Terena.

A Advocacia-Geral da União (AGU), que representa os interesses do governo federal, defende que uma mudança na tese do marco temporal “tem o potencial de gerar insegurança jurídica e ainda maior instabilidade nos processos demarcatórios” e argumenta que o marco seja mantido “em prol da pacificação social”.

Na tarde de ontem o ministro Luiz Fux disse que o caso será votado no plenário mesmo que precise de novas sessões. Entretanto, em matéria publicada pelo portal UOL, existe a possibilidade de haver um pedido de vista do processo. Se isso se confirmar, o julgamento voltará a ficar paralisado por tempo indeterminado.