Brasile, le associazioni: “Ai cortei anti-Bolsonaro oltre 420mila persone”

Di João Marcelo

SAN PAOLO DEL BRASILE – Oltre 420mila partecipazioni in 213 città del Brasile e in 13 all’estero: questi, stando agli organizzatori, i numeri delle manifestazioni di piazza contro il presidente Jair Bolsonaro del fine-settimana. Tra le richieste avanzate dai dimostranti, più forniture di vaccini contro il Covid-19, la reintroduzione dei sussidi sociali di emergenza e la messa in stato d’accusa di Bolsonaro. Secondo gli organizzatori, sabato a San Paolo i partecipanti sono stati 80mila. Nessuna stima è stata invece fornita dagli organizzatori. Nella città a causa dell’elevata partecipazione non sono state rispettate le norme di distanziamento sociale nonostante alcune associazioni, come il Sindacato nazionale degli studenti, abbiano distribuito mascherine e gel idroalcolico. Il corteo è durato dalle 4.30 alle 7.30 del pomeriggio. La folla ha occupato la strada Avenida Paulista in lunghezza per oltre dieci isolati. Nessun episodio di violenza segnalato.

DEMONSTRATIONS AGAINST BOLSONARO TOOK PLACE IN ALL STATES OF THE COUNTRY

By João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – The last weekend was marked by several demonstrations by Brazil against President Jair Bolsonaro. The acts were registered in all the states of the country. According to the organizers, the events took place in 213 cities in Brazil and 14 cities abroad, with the presence of more than 420,000 people in total.

Throughout Saturday, groups gathered for marches and made numerous demands. Among them, the groups asked for vaccines against Covid-19, the return of emergency aid, in addition to the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro. The police did not release any data on the number of people who participated in the act, however the organizers of the event in São Paulo estimated that more than 80 thousand people attended.

Due to the large number of people present at the event in São Paulo, social distancing did not occur, however the use of masks and alcohol gel was massive and organizations such as UNE (National Student Union) and some unions distributed face masks and alcohol to the protesters. The protest began at 4:00 pm and ended at 7:30 pm, during the route, the crowd occupied more than 10 blocks of Avenida Paulista, the most famous avenue in the city. There was no violence and the demonstration took place peacefully.

Artists, politicians and leaders of social movements were present. Former candidate for mayor of São Paulo and leader of the MTST (Movement of Homeless Workers), Guilherme Boulos do Psol (Partidos Socialismo e Liberdade) spoke at the beginning of the march. In his speech Guilherme Boulos made a harsh speech. He called for the president’s impeachment, called Bolsonaro a “worm” and defended the people who decided to stay at home and not go to the act. “The time has come for us to call it quits, take Bolsonaro out of government because we are not going to wait until 2022. We are not going to wait to see our people dying, bleeding. We are going to continue until we overthrow the genocidal Jair Bolsonaro,” said Boulos. The focus of the vast majority of protesters was Bolsonaro’s impeachment. A samba group in a sound car sang songs asking for the agent’s departure. “He can’t do it anymore. Outside Bolsonaro. We want to live here,” read the lyrics.

Government groups minimized the demonstrations and criticized the gatherings, including the president himself. Jair Bolsonaro minimized this Monday, the 31st, the size of the acts and said that the protesters lacked marijuana and money. “Do you know why there were so few people in this left demonstration, now, last weekend? Because the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police are seizing a lot of marijuana throughout Brazil. The movement lacked weed,” the president told his supporters.

MANIFESTAÇÕES CONTRA BOLSONARO OCORRERAM EM TODOS OS ESTADOS DO PAÍS

Por João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – O último final de semana foi marcado por diversas manifestações pelo Brasil contra o presidente Jair Bolsonaro. Os atos foram registrados em todos os estados do país. Segundo os organizadores, os atos ocorreram em 213 cidades no Brasil e 14 cidades no exterior, com a presença de mais de 420 mil pessoas no total.

Durante todo o sábado, grupos se reuniram para passeatas e fizeram inúmeras reivindicações. Entre elas, os grupos pediram vacina contra a Covid-19, o retorno do auxílio emergencial, além do impeachment do presidente Jair Bolsonaro. A polícia não divulgou nenhum dado sobre o número de pessoas que participaram do ato, entretanto os organizadores do ato na capital paulista estimaram que compareceram mais de 80 mil pessoas.

Devido ao grande número de pessoas presentes no ato em São Paulo, o distanciamento social não ocorreu, entretanto o uso de máscaras e álcool em gel foram massivos e organizações como a UNE (União Nacional dos Estudantes) e alguns sindicatos distribuíram máscaras faciais e álcool para os manifestantes. O protesto teve início às 16h e foi finalizado às 19h30, durante o percurso a multidão ocupou mais de 10 quarteirões da Avenida Paulista, a avenida mais famosa da cidade. Não houve violência e a manifestação aconteceu de forma pacífica.

Estiveram presentes artistas, políticos e lideranças de movimentos sociais. O ex-candidato à prefeitura de São Paulo e líder do MTST( Movimento dos Trabalhadores Sem Teto), Guilherme Boulos do Psol (Partidos Socialismo e Liberdade) discursou no início da passeata. Em sua fala Guilherme Boulos fez um discurso duro. Ele pediu o impeachment do presidente, chamou Bolsonaro de “verme” e defendeu as pessoas que decidiram ficar em casa e não ir ao ato. “Chegou a hora de a gente dar um basta, tirar o Bolsonaro do governo porque nós não vamos esperar sentados até 2022. Não vamos esperar ver nosso povo morrendo, sangrando. Vamos seguir até derrubar o genocida Jair Bolsonaro”, disse Boulos. O foco da grande maioria dos manifestantes foi o impeachment de Bolsonaro. Um grupo de samba em um carro de som cantou músicas pedindo a saída do mandatário. “Ele não dá mais. Fora Bolsonaro. A gente aqui quer viver”, dizia a letra.

Grupos governistas minimizam as manifestações e criticaram as aglomerações, inclusive o próprio presidente. Jair Bolsonaro minimizou nesta segunda-feira, dia 31, o tamanho dos atos e disse que faltou maconha e dinheiro para os manifestantes. “Você sabe por que teve pouca gente nessa manifestação da esquerda, agora, no último fim de semana? Porque a Polícia Federal e a Polícia Rodoviária Federal estão apreendendo muita maconha pelo Brasil. Faltou erva para o movimento”, disse o presidente aos seus apoiadores.