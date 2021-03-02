Petrobras announces new increase in oil products at refineries

by João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – Petrobras announced on Monday, March 1, a new increase in fuel prices, 4.8% for gasoline and 5% for diesel for refineries. This is one of the highest levels of readjustment in more than a year at the state-owned refineries. The new high comes after President Jair Bolsonaro asked to replace the president of the oil company just over a week ago.

With the readjustment, diesel, the fuel most used by the country, accumulates an increase of 34% in 2021, while gasoline accumulates an increase of 41.3% since the beginning of the year. The price of cooking gas was also affected. Petrobras’ average sale value to distributors will be R $ 3.05 per kg (equivalent to R $ 39.69 per 13kg), reflecting an average increase of R $ 0.15 per kg (equivalent to R $ 1, 90 per 13kg) – an increase of about 5%, following other oil products.

The oil company informed through a note that the increases follow the price policy adopted by the company that follows the so-called “import parity”, which takes into account the variations of the dollar and the barrel of oil in international markets.

Increases in fuel prices increase pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro. The rise in values, especially for diesel, affects the category of truck drivers, who went on a major strike in 2018 and already indicated that some sectors of the category are dissatisfied and threatened a new strike.

BRASILE. PETROBRAS ANNUNCIA NUOVO AUMENTO PREZZI CARBURANTE

di João Marcelo

SAN PAOLO – Petrobras ha annunciato un nuovo aumento dei prezzi del carburante, pari al 4,8 per cento per la benzina e al 5 per cento per il diesel. Si tratta del rincaro più significativo da oltre un anno. La decisione è arrivata poco dopo che, una settimana fa, il presidente Jair Bolsonaro aveva chiesto di sostituire il presidente della società petrolifera.

Con il rincaro, il diesel – il carburante più utilizzato dal Paese – ha registrato un aumento complessivo del 34 per cento nel 2021, mentre la benzina è diventata più cara del 41,3 per cento. Anche il prezzo del gas da cucina è stato ritoccato. Il valore medio di vendita di Petrobras ai distributori sarà di 3,05 real al chilogrammo (pari a 39,69 real per 13 chili, l’equivalente di circa 5 euro), che riflette un aumento medio di 0,15 real al chilo (pari a 1,90 per 13 chili, ossia o,28 centesimi di euro). Si tratta di un aumento di circa il 5 per cento.

Petrobras in una nota ha informato che gli aumenti seguono la politica dei prezzi adottata dalla società, la cosiddetta “import parity”, che tiene conto delle variazioni del dollaro e del prezzo di un barile di petrolio sui mercati internazionali.

L’aumento del costo del carburante ha determinato maggiori pressioni su Bolsonaro perché soprattutto l’aumento del diesel va a ricadere sugli autotrasportatori, che hanno scioperato già nel 2018 e hanno fatto sapere che alcuni settori della categoria sono insoddisfatti e intendono incrociare di nuovo le braccia.

Petrobras anuncia novo aumento dos derivados do petroleo nas refinarias

por João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – A Petrobras anunciou nesta segunda-feira, dia 1 de março, novo aumento no preço dos combustíveis, sendo 4,8 % para a gasolina e 5% no diesel, para as refinarias. Este é um dos maiores níveis de reajuste em mais de um ano nas refinarias da estatal. A nova alta vem após o presidente Jair Bolsonaro pedir a substituição do presidente da petroleira há um pouco mais de uma semana.

Com o reajuste, o diesel, combustível mais usado pelo país, acumula aumento de 34% em 2021, já a gasolina acumula alta de 41,3% desde o início do ano. O preço do gás de cozinha também foi afetado. O valor médio de venda da Petrobras para as distribuidoras será de R$ 3,05 por kg (equivalente a R$ 39,69 por 13kg), refletindo um aumento médio de R$ 0,15 por kg (equivalente a R$ 1,90 por 13kg) – uma alta de cerca de 5%, seguindo os outros derivados do petróleo.

A petroleira informou por meio de nota que os aumentos seguem a política de preços adotada pela companhia que segue a chamada “paridade de importação”, que leva em conta as variações do dólar e do barril de petróleo nos mercados internacionais.

Os aumentos nos preços dos combustíveis ampliam a pressão contra o presidente Jair Bolsonaro. A alta nos valores, especialmente do diesel, afeta a categoria dos motoristas de caminhão, que fizeram uma grande greve em 2018 e já deram indícios que alguns setores da categoria estão insatisfeitos e ameaçaram uma nova greve.